OQEE Ciné, the video offer of iliad in France

At the beginning of March Freand launched its new film and series service in AVOD (Advertising Video on Demand) mode in France.

Called OQEE Ciné, it is available free starting for all Freebox subscribers.

OQEE Cinema

Free thus continues to offer more and more services to its subscribers at the same price: Blockbusters, cult series, comedies, thrillers, cartoons, dramas… With this new service, Free is the first operator to offer its subscribers a wide range of films and series, accessible at no extra cost and in an unlimited way.

Subscribers have access to OQEE Ciné ofdirectly on their TV via their Freebox or on the go via the OQEE by Free app. In this way, Free allows its subscribers to easily and everywhere find all their content (live channels, replays, VOD…) within a single application, OQEE by Free.

An unprecedented cinematic experience

With OQEE Ciné, Freebox subscribers now have free access to over 300 movies and series, viewable anytime on their screens. OQEE Ciné offers a rich and varied catalog for all audiences: from blockbusters for the whole family such as Limitless, xXx, Godzilla, Hellboy or Kursk, to cinema classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dracula, Memoirs of a Geisha , The Last of the Mohicans, as well as recent American television series such as StartUp and Taken, prestigious BBC mini-series such as An English Case, films for children such as The Muppets Treasure Island, Labyrinth, Tintin and Stuart Little 2, without forgetting American comedies such as Super Blonde, Bruno and The Secret World of Smileys.

OQEE Cinema also offers popular French comedies such as Halal Police d’Etat or Les Gorilles, cult series such as Damages or Charlie’s Angels and also romantic comedies such as Sleepless in Seattle, Hitch and 30 years in a second.

An offer accessible on all screens, at home or to take with you

OQEE Ciné can be accessed directly on Freebox TV players (Revolution, Pop and Free Devialet). The service is also available via the OQEE application on smartphones (iPhone and Android), tablets (iPad and Android), Apple TV and smart TV via OQEE (Android TV).

OQEE Ciné: AVOD (free video service financed by advertising) streaming service available on the OQEE by Free application with compatible devices or on the Freebox Pop, Free Devialet and Revolution players for subscribers with the TV service.