Orac beat Leotar 77:60 in the quarterfinals of the BiH basketball league playoffs Sports

The people of Banja Luka successfully started the playoffs for the champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina, defeating Leotar from Trebinje on their home field 77:60.

Basketball players from Borca completely outplayed Leotar and achieved a convincing triumph in the first quarterfinal game.

Zoran Kašćelan’s team was dominant during the entire match in “Borik”, the victory was never in question for a single moment, and the “red and blue” made it clear to the people of Trebinje who was the favorite in this series.

BORAC – LEOTAR 77:60 (20:15, 20:17, 26:12, 11:16)

Minute by minute, the initial advantage of Banja Luka grew. Three quarters belonged to the local basketball players, and the most convincing were in the third quarter. Only in the fourth were the guests more effective. Banja Luka residents, in whose ranks he was the most effective Jaron Martin with 19 points, they won it with a score of 26:12.. Jan Rebec (15 points), Amsal Delalić (14) and Dušan Tanasković (11) also had a double-digit performance.

In the defeated team, the only three basketball players in good spirits were Dejan Šakotić with 13, Srđan Milanović with 11 and Nedeljko Kosanin with 10 points.

Placement in the semi-finals of the playoffs will be won by the team that achieves two triumphs, and the next match on the program is in Trebinje.

Let’s remind the quarter-final series started yesterday. Buducnost was convincing against Bosnia 82:68, just like Široki in the duel with Slavia 106:68, while on Thursday Igokea m:tel and Spurs will play their match.

