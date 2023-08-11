Orange juice, the «perfect storm» causes prices to triple in two years

Listen to the audio version of the article

Orange juice, or rather new and rare nectar of the gods. At least according to the odyssey of its prices: futures of orange juice – OJ for the American table of which it has always been as popular a symbol as apple pie (apple pie) – have crossed the record of 3 dollars a pound. If the cost of living seems to want to moderate its pace in the United States, orange juice is a dramatic exception: a year ago futures traded at $1.81 and in May 2021 they stopped at $1.05, a third of the cost today. A surge which, transferred from the goods bags to the packages on the shelves of shops and supermarkets, threatens real shocks in the proverbial diet from one coast to the other of the country.

No conspiracy behind the spiral of price increases, rather a combination of factors, natural and otherwise. Extreme weather and incurable orchard diseases have exacerbated citrus shortages relative to demand in the US and global markets. “A perfect storm,” said industry analyst Billy Roberts at CoBank.

First of all storms, or rather hurricanes, literally it is a question. The state of Florida – a leading domestic producer with more than 150,000 hectares cultivated, 32,000 employees and an economic impact of 6.6 billion dollars – recently faced two devastating hurricanes: Ian and Nicole, which swept across the region late last year, have left a heavy legacy on an industry that has yet to recover from another tragic cyclone, Irma in 2017. Ian alone cost state agriculture over $1 billion, $247 million in citrus fruits. Further damage was later done by unusual frosts.

As if that weren’t enough, climate and environmental disasters have been compounded by the growing spread of a serious and incurable disease: the so-called Citrus greening or Hlb, caused by bacteria, which reduces the quantity and quality of crops and, in the end, proves lethal.

The outlook of the US Department of Agriculture, in the face of the sum of catastrophes, has become increasingly gloomy: already in recent months it had anticipated a 51% drop in the production of oranges for juice in Florida during 2022-2023, to a total of 20 million boxes and a negative record to say the least historic, from the two-year period 1936-1937. That forecast has now been cut further: to 15.7 million cases, which represents a 62% drop from the previous season, already the worst since World War II. And light years away from the 240 million cases produced just twenty years ago.

