Florence, June 30, 2023 – Una weather alert Of Orange colour, therefore the one that foresees more intense phenomena than normal with risk for people and things, penultimate step before the red one, which is maximum alert. And so we need much more attention than normal, especially for outdoor activities and travel, because today there could be heavy rains, heavy storms and locally very, very strong, with sudden flooding.

The orange alert for the entire regional territory of Tuscany it snaps at noon today and it won’t be short-lived: it will end at 8 on Saturday morning. Not only that, but to complicate things there is the difficulty of locating the areas where the storms (and possible gusts of wind and hailstorms) will hit hard. It could be extremely localized events, concentrated in small areas, but there is uncertainty. The orange alert is preceded by a yellow alert from 6 to noon, when it will turn orange due to the greater possibility of thunderstorms. The forecasters of the Regional Functional Center point out that in the areas affected by the most intense thunderstorms, maximum cumulative variables between 70 and 90 mm with hourly intensities of up to 50-70 mm in an hour are not excluded, which means between 50 and 70 liters of water for each square meter of land in one hour in the affected areas.

The individual municipalities have adopted precautionary measures. TO Firenze for example the mayor Dario Nardella signed an ordinance establishing the closure of parks and gardens with regulated access from 12 on Friday until 8 on Saturday, recommending citizens not to go to freely accessible green areas. With the provision, the mayor also prescribes that the managers of the economic activities present within freely accessible gardens, parks, public green areas must guarantee the safety conditions of the areas pertaining to them. At the same time, at the same times, the Cascine stop of line T1 of the tram. Finally, any outdoor activity in gardens, public parks and city green areas is prohibited.

The Municipality of Leghorn has ordered the closure of city parks and cemeteries, from 12 noon tomorrow 30 June to 8 a.m. on Saturday 1 July. The schools, on the other hand, will be open. Students and school staff, still busy with lessons and exams, the Municipality explains, are however advised to scrupulously observe the following advice and precautions recommended by the Civil Protection to the entire population.

A chickpeas flour pie stop to open-air events, closed schools and recreational-recreational institutes of all levels with the exception of high schools (to allow final exams). Parks closed, obligation to close tents, umbrellas, precarious structures.

On the Island of Elba, schools of all levels closed a Campo nell’Elba and Portoferraio.

A Massa schools, public parks, cemeteries and markets will be closed on Friday. The torchlight procession has been postponed Albian Lean (Aulla) to 7 July. Schools closed a Licciana Nardi.

Ad Arezzo due to the intensity of the rainfall forecast for the next few hours and considering the proximity of the “Acropoli” municipal school in Via Beato Angelico to the Castro stream, as well as the lower position with respect to the embankment, an urgent ordinance was signed which provides the closure of the entire school complex for Friday 30 June.

Kindergartens closed in Manciano, schools of all levels closed in Pitigliano and Sorano (Grosseto), even high school. In Marina di Grosseto the inauguration of the dog beach has been cancelled.

