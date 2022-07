“We don’t want to mix with other races.” They seem like words from a distant past, but the head of government of an EU country, the Hungarian prime minister, spoke them today Viktor Orbánmain European ally of the two major leaders of the Italian center-right, Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni.

A “mixture of races” is the real danger of mass migration, Orbán told Tusvanyos Summer in Romania, according to the text of his speech published by the newspaper. Nepsava.