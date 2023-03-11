Home World Orban on the war in Ukraine | Info
Orban on the war in Ukraine | Info

Viktor Orban said that we are getting closer to the local conflict becoming a global conflict.

Source: Profimedia

The world is closer than ever to a local conflict becoming a world war, assessed today the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban. He told Hungarian radio that the leaders of the Western world are “struck by war fever”, that they give speeches in which they call for victory in the war and send more and more dangerous weapons to Ukraine, the MTI agency reports.

“Instead of unanimously promoting peace, the world is divided”, said Orban and added that Turkey and the Arab states, China and African countries want a ceasefire and peace negotiations. Orbán assessed that Hungary must have a strong army and at the same time promote peace.

Hungary needs an effective armed forces, and the government is working to increase the number of soldiers, their dedication to the country and the vocation, their level of training and their public reputation.”, said Orban. He added that the army must also be equipped with modern weapons.. “The fact that we are for peace does not mean that we should be defenseless,” Orban said.

In his opinion, lifting the sanctions related to the war would be the best way to curb inflation. He announced that Hungary would continue to veto measures that would cause “the most immediate damage” to its economy. “If the European Union were to lift sanctions against Russia tomorrow, inflation would immediately be halved, and then gradually return to 2-3 percent”Orban believes.

