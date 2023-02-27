The Hungarian government is concerned about the delivery of weapons to Ukraine and fears that some of the EU countries may soon send their troops to that country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said today.

Source: Profimedia

Orban expressed serious concern that “the whole of Europe is slipping into war step by step” as EU countries send tanks to Ukraine and look to supply it with fighter jets.

“If things continue like this, there will be those who may want to send troops to Ukraine,” Orban said at the opening of the spring session of the Hungarian parliament.

He pointed out that his government insists on solving the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means and called on the deputies to represent this position.

“They want to drag us into this war, but I urge you not to give in to provocations,” Orban said.

He pointed out that Hungary insists on peace in all international forums, and he reiterated that he is still against EU anti-Russian sanctions, especially in the energy sector.

“We need a ceasefire, we need peace talks,” he said and added that for these reasons Hungary supports China‘s peace plan for Ukraine.

Orban reminded that fuel supply restrictions caused a dramatic rise in prices and that Hungary’s consumption of energy products increased by ten billion euros in 2022.

“Brussels took this money from the pockets of Hungarians with sanctions,” Orban pointed out, TASS reported.