Orban walked around Banja Luka | Info

In the company of the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and the delegation of the Government of that country took a walk in Banja Luka this evening.

Source: Ana Bencun/Srna

During the walk, Dodik presented the guests with all the institutions of the Republic of Srpska located in the center of the largest city of Srpska and talked about their history.

The walk was organized through Gospodska Street as part of the visit of the Hungarian delegation to the Republika Srpska, and together with Dodik is the Minister for Science and Technology Development, Higher Education and Information Society of the Srpska Željko Budimir.

Citizens, both old and young, took the opportunity to take photos with President Dodik while he was waiting for the Hungarian delegation at the Palace of the Republic.

Previously, a meeting was held between the delegations of Republika Srpska and Hungary, led by Dodik and Orban.

(Srna)

