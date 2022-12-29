Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Wang Zhenzhen) After the optimization and adjustment of the entry-exit policy, the demand for outbound travel has rebounded rapidly. A reporter from the Beijing News Shell Finance learned that as of 14:00 on December 27, the volume of international air ticket orders for the same journey has increased by more than 400% month-on-month. Among them, the largest number of orders were placed between 0:00 and 1:00 in the middle of the night after the news was released, accounting for more than 30%. After 7:00 in the morning, the volume of air ticket orders rose rapidly again, and the volume of orders in a single hour increased by 271% compared with the same period the day before. At the same time, on the same journey travel platform, the number of visa business inquiries and searches in the past two days has continuously increased by more than 100%.

According to news from Fliggy, while the number of searches for international air tickets on the platform has increased by more than 8 times in an instant, the number of people served by the digital visa center on the same day has increased by more than 8.3 times compared with last year.

Tongcheng Travel told the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter that the destinations most concerned by the first batch of outbound tourists are concentrated in Southeast Asia. At 14:00 on December 27, hotel bookings in Bangkok on the same journey platform increased by 240% week-on-week, and hotel bookings in popular Southeast Asian destinations such as Kuala Lumpur and Pattaya increased by more than 100% week-on-week. Since December, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and other countries have also received the most inquiries on entry policies and visas. Among outbound flights, the most popular foreign destinations were Bangkok, Seoul, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Phnom Penh. Among them, many tourists will arrive at destinations in Southeast Asia before the Spring Festival, marking the first overseas Spring Festival since the outbreak. From January 8 to 21, the number of air ticket orders for Southeast Asian routes increased by 277% month-on-month.

According to the person in charge of the same-trip travel visa business, currently Southeast Asian countries have relatively loose entry policies for Chinese tourists. Some destinations are not only exempt from quarantine, but can also apply for tourist visas on arrival. Therefore, they have become the first choice for the first batch of domestic outbound tourists.

Among the popular destinations for visa processing given by Fliggy, in addition to Southeast Asian countries represented by Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, and the United States are also popular overseas destinations. In addition, the Beijing News Shell Finance reporter also learned that the business volume of Fliggy’s digital visa center has maintained a rapid growth rate of more than 100% for six consecutive months.

In addition, Fliggy also reminded that after the optimization and adjustment of entry and exit policies, some countries still require nucleic acid testing for passengers from China. Passengers must confirm the epidemic prevention and control policies of their destinations before departure to ensure a smooth journey.

