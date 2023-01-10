© Reuters. Orders are coming!The airline increased the number of international routes, and optimized the first-day ticket orders for entry and exit, hitting a peak in nearly three years



News from the Financial Associated Press, January 8 (Reporter Hu Haoqiong)Today is the first day of “Entry and Exit Optimization”. The reporter learned from multiple platforms that orders for inbound and outbound air tickets have doubled. According to industry insiders, inbound and outbound tourism has also taken the lead in driving Hong Kong and Macau tourism. At the same time, airlines are also accelerating the recovery of international routes.

According to the person in charge of Tongcheng Travel (00780.HK), the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders for travel today increased by 628% year-on-year, setting a peak since March 2020. Among them, inbound flight orders accounted for 48%, and outbound flight orders accounted for 52%. Outbound tourists who booked air tickets through the same journey today flew to more than 100 cities in 53 countries and regions around the world.

Changes in entry policies combined with the demand for returning home during the Spring Festival have driven a sharp increase in the number of inbound air ticket orders for same-journey travel. Big data from the same journey shows that the popular destinations for inbound flights today are Shanghai, Nanjing, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Nanning. Among them, some popular inbound direct flights such as Seoul-Nanjing, Phnom Penh-Nanning, Bangkok-Guiyang, etc., were sold out a week before today’s departure.

Hong Kong and Macau tourism is also greatly activated by the optimization of entry and exit. The relevant person in charge of Qunar told the reporter of the Financial Associated Press that the customs clearance between the Mainland and Hong Kong has been optimized, and many Hong Kong tourism practitioners bluntly said that “the light will finally be seen.”

“On our platform, the number of air ticket bookings to Hong Kong from December 27 to January 7 has more than tripled. The number of hotel room nights booked in Macau in December 2022 alone has exceeded that of the same period in 2019.” The relevant person in charge of Qunar said.

At the same time, the person in charge of Tongcheng Travel said that the number of air ticket orders from Hong Kong to the mainland rose by 62% month-on-month today, and the main inbound destinations include Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Wuhan and Nanjing.

In terms of fares, according to the data from the Qunar platform, the average price paid for international air tickets departing from January 8 to February 15 during the Spring Festival travel season is 3,481 yuan, and the popular destinations are Thailand, Macau, South Korea, the United States and Singapore ; The average price paid for entry is 4446 yuan, and the popular departure places are South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau, and Malaysia.

Airlines are also working hard to resume international routes.

It is understood that during the Spring Festival travel season, the international routes of China Eastern Airlines (600115.SH) will also usher in a new batch of resumption and encryption. For example, from January 23, China Eastern Airlines will add Shanghai Pudong-Melbourne flights, reaching 3 flights per week; during January, Shanghai Pudong-Budapest, Shanghai Pudong-Auckland, Shanghai-Sydney and other flights will increase to 3 flights per week. class. Throughout January, China Eastern Airlines plans to increase its weekly passenger international routes to 48 and 184 flights. In the near future, it is also planned to add flights from Shanghai to Phuket, Chiang Mai, Male and other destinations. The existing Shanghai Pudong-Bangkok, Kunming-Phnom Penh, Kunming-Ho Chi Minh, Hangzhou-Manila, Qingdao-Dubai, Wenzhou-Rome Wait for the encrypted execution of the route plan.

According to the person in charge of Spring Airlines (601021.SH), as of January 6, the bookings of Spring Airlines flights from Shanghai Pudong Airport to Hong Kong, China, Macau, Tokyo, Japan, and Phuket, Thailand doubled from the previous month. many.

The person in charge of Spring Airlines further stated that the company also plans to resume Shanghai-Hong Kong, Shanghai-Taipei, Guangzhou-Chiang Mai and other routes from January. In the future, it plans to resume Shanghai-Singapore and increase Shanghai-Bangkok, Guangzhou-Phnom Penh and other routes. At present, Spring Airlines operates 18 international and regional routes, including Hong Kong, China, Macau, Taiwan, Seoul, Incheon, Korea, Tokyo Narita, Japan, Osaka, Japan, Bangkok, Thailand, Chiang Mai, Thailand, Phuket, Thailand, and Cambodia. Phnom Penh, Malaysia Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and other international and regional routes.

The relevant person in charge of Juneyao Airlines (603885.SH) told a reporter from the Financial Associated Press that the company plans to resume a daily Shanghai Pudong-Phuket, Thailand, and Chiang Mai flight from January 18, and a daily flight from January 22. Class Nanjing-Phuket flight in Thailand. In addition, on the basis of one daily Shanghai-Macau flight, an additional daily Shanghai-Macau direct flight will be added from January 18 to February 5; at the same time, five weekly flights will resume from January 12 Shanghai-Taipei direct flight.

In this regard, Wang Yi, an air ticket analyst at Feichangzhun International, predicted that recently, countries including the European Union, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and Australia have adjusted their epidemic prevention and control requirements for passengers departing from China, and are cautious about the resumption of international flights. optimism. At present, major domestic airlines are actively applying for the resumption of international flights, and it is expected that the number of international flights will increase significantly when the season changes at the end of March.

However, Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Spring and Autumn Tourism, believes that the adjustment of the entry-exit policy on January 8 does not mean that a large-scale outbound travel will start. Wait.

