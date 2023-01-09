Orders for outbound products during the Spring Festival have surged, and Changsha citizens have landed in Bangkok

The cross-border tourism market is recovering in an all-round way

As the Lunar New Year is approaching, the search interest for many outbound destinations that were popular before the epidemic began to increase significantly during the Spring Festival in 2023. It should be noted that some countries such as Europe, the United States, and Japan have recently adjusted their entry epidemic prevention and control requirements for passengers departing from China, adding pre-entry negative nucleic acid certificates, landing tests, etc. Southeast Asia may become the biggest beneficiary of China‘s tourism recovery.

Search orders for outbound products during the Spring Festival surge

The reporter noted that according to Ctrip data, Macau, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia and the United Kingdom have become the top ten destinations with the fastest growing search volume. Related searches soared 6 times. As of January 5, the platform’s overseas travel orders for the 7-day Spring Festival in the Year of the Rabbit have surged by 540% compared with last year’s Spring Festival; the average order cost has increased by 32% year-on-year. The report released the top ten outbound travel destinations for the Spring Festival in 2023, namely: Australia, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Macau and Indonesia. Among them, orders for the Spring Festival in Melbourne, Australia increased by more than 50 times year-on-year, and Bangkok, Thailand increased by more than 10 times.

In terms of same-journey travel data, the number of inbound and outbound air ticket orders for travel on January 8 increased by 628% year-on-year, hitting a peak since March 2020. Among them, inbound flight orders accounted for 48%, and outbound flight orders accounted for 52%. On the same day, Chinese outbound tourists who booked air tickets through the same journey flew to more than 100 cities in 53 countries and regions around the world. Qunar platform data shows that for international air tickets with a departure date from January 8 to February 15 during the Spring Festival travel season, the average outbound price is 3,481 yuan, and the popular destinations are Thailand, Macau, South Korea, the United States and Singapore; The price is 4446 yuan, and the popular departure places are South Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Macau and Malaysia.

Southeast Asia may become the biggest beneficiary

Tourists can’t hold back their desire to go abroad. It should be noted that due to the recent implementation of new crown virus testing and other restrictive measures on Chinese tourists by the European Union, the United States, Japan, Australia, etc., it is necessary to check the relevant epidemic prevention requirements and visa requirements of the transit countries and destinations before traveling, plan the itinerary reasonably, and avoid Affected by foreign epidemic prevention policies.

At present, Southeast Asia does not require Chinese inbound passengers to carry out entry control measures. On January 5, the Thai government announced that it will not require passengers from China to show a negative certificate of the new crown virus test before departure, and will treat all inbound passengers equally. The Thai Tourism Authority expects that there will be more than 300,000 Chinese tourists in the first three months of 2023. Travel to Thailand.

Peng Deng, president of Changsha Bar KTV Entertainment Industry Chamber of Commerce, landed in Bangkok on January 7 due to a business trip. He told the reporter of Sanxiang Metropolis Daily, “No nucleic acid test was required after landing, and no one wore a mask on the road.”

The Cambodian side also stated that it will not take any anti-epidemic restrictions on Chinese tourists. The Cambodian side expects to receive more than 2 million Chinese tourists in the future. At present, Singapore’s entry policy has not changed, and passengers who have completed the vaccination can enter and exit freely. Industry insiders believe that Southeast Asia may become the biggest beneficiary of China‘s tourism recovery.

■All media reporter Ye Zhu