Ordinance on sick leave in the RS | Info

Parents of children with malignant disease, among other categories, have the right to a net salary in the amount of 100 percent during sick leave, as opposed to before when it amounted to 70 percent, announced the Health Insurance Fund of the RS (FZO RS).

The Fund reminds that in addition to this right to sick leave, working parents have the option of sick leave for the care of a child or a close family member for up to 15 days per child per year (if it is a child under 15 years old) and seven days (if it is about a child older than 15 years).

“Also, parents have the right to sick leave in case of hospital treatment of the child (accompanied by the child), as long as the child is in the hospital, regardless of whether the treatment is in health institutions in the Republika Srpska or outside the Republika Srpska,” the announcement reads.

They further state that the new Rulebook on the procedure for determining temporary incapacity for work, which has begun to be applied, enacts newspaper when it comes to approving sick leave for the care of a child under the age of 18 in whom the UKC RS established the need for care due to severe damage to the state of health due to damage to brain structures, malignant diseases and other serious diseases, because now this sick leave is prescribed by the family doctor and the Fund’s decision is no longer needed.

Namely, according to the Law on Compulsory Health Insurance of the Republika Srpska, as well as the aforementioned rulebook, employed parents of children with the aforementioned health problems have the right to sick leave for four months during the current year at the proposal of a tertiary level health care institution. Unlike before when it was necessary to submit the documentation to the competent office of the Fund for the approval of this sick leave, and where the insured person received a decision from the Fund at his home address on the approval of this right, with the new rulebook, and based on the mentioned law, it was defined that now the sick leave is prescribed by the family doctor on the proposal of the tertiary level of health care,” announced the FZO RS.

They note that this sick leave can be used as needed during the year, that is, it does not have to be continuous for the duration of four months.

“If the parent wants to continuously use the right to this sick leave, after 30 days of sick leave, it is necessary to submit documentation to the competent first-instance commission for the assessment of temporary incapacity for work for more than 30 days,” the announcement states.

In addition to the mentioned newspaper, the new law, and thus the Rulebook, it is also specified that it is the obligation of insured persons who are on sick leave to report to their family doctor every 15 days for the purpose of performing control examinations, with the exception of insured persons undergoing hospital treatment.

“This provision in the law was incorporated at the proposal of the RSC RS, and the Rulebook defines that, if the insured does not show up for a control examination, that is, if he does not justify his absence, the family doctor can assess that the insured is fit for work,” says the FZO.

They emphasize that the new Rulebook on the procedure for determining temporary incapacity for work was adopted by the Management Board of the FZO RS, since the Law on Compulsory Health Insurance entered into force in September last year, and it is the Fund’s obligation to adopt all new by-laws arising from this law. .

“The other provisions of the rulebook remain the same as in the previous rulebook, and employers still have the option of extraordinary sick leave assessment, as well as the possibility of extraordinary sick leave control. As for extraordinary sick leave assessment, the law stipulates that it is the duty of the family doctor to inform employers about the outcome of the extraordinary sick leave ratings”, claim the Fund.

They point out that also, in order to recover as quickly as possible and prevent deterioration of the health condition of the insured, this rulebook also defines that the insured may not leave the place of permanent residence for the duration of the sick leave, except when he goes to the family doctor or when he is referred for diagnostic examinations and treatments located outside his place of residence.

“Also, in order to prevent sick leave from lasting longer than necessary, the family doctor does not have to wait 12 months in order to refer the insured person to the assessment of work ability by the PIO RS Fund commission, but that period is shortened to six months of continuous incapacity for work , except when it comes to pregnancy sick leave. In addition, in order to simplify the interpretation of regulations in practice, in this rulebook, as well as in the law, it is clearly defined that sick leave can be opened only after the insured person has been examined by a doctor from the appropriate health institution that has contract with the Fund and which stated exactly that the insured person is not capable of work”, remind the FZO RS.

The new Rulebook is available on the website of the FZO RS with all accompanying forms as well as new remittances for sick leave. The new remittances, they claim, will simplify the work of the family doctor since they define diagnoses more precisely, and employers will also know decisively in which cases the salary is paid in full during the employee’s sick leave.

