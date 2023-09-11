Oriba at JK Iguatemi – MONDO MODA

JK Iguatemi opens an Oriba unit. With a diverse product portfolio aimed at meeting the needs of contemporary men, the store stands out for offering essential pieces for the men’s wardrobe, with a focus on quality, perfect fit and timeless design.

The architecture is designed by the Superlimão studio, which created a minimalist environment inspired by the Japandi concept, a harmonious combination of Japanese and Scandinavian design with touches of Brazilian raw materials.

New Oriba store located at JK Iguatemi @ publicity

The use of innovative materials in sustainability is a priority for Oriba, from the coverings made from recycled plastic to the bamboo cups for serving your own coffee beans on a stand in the center of the store.

Furthermore, the application of advanced technology can be seen in the fitting rooms, which have intelligent lighting that adapts the light temperature according to the circadian cycle, providing a realistic view of looks regardless of the current season.

Oriba has stood out for its commitment to sustainability at all stages of production. Exemplifying this, organic cotton grown in Paraíba, along with the incorporation of innovative materials such as rePET and Beta Jeans, reinforce its ecologically conscious approach.

The company not only prioritizes the selection of biodegradable, recycled and recyclable raw materials, but also strives to educate its consumers.

A detailed infographic on each store’s environmental impact is available to customers, providing an informed and conscious shopping experience.

These practices not only demonstrate the brand’s dedication to preserving the environment, but also encourage positive change in the fashion industry.

Oriba facilitates relationships between people, products and the planet by producing pieces that respect, at the same time, the environment, who buys and who makes. 1% of all sales are invested in UNICEF education projects.

