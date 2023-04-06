Jovan Memedović became one of the favorite domestic TV personalities, and few people know his origin.

Prominent Serbian presenter and journalist Jovan Memedović was met by the audience in numerous shows, and he became famous when he taught the audience about all the secrets of nature in his author’s show “Completely Natural”, and then he continued his career in the knowledge quiz “Potera”. Today, he is one of the most popular local presenters, and on one occasion he told how it all started by accident.



It is known that Memedović loves nature, so he also owns a beautiful log cabin surrounded by nature and away from the public eye, where he spends every free moment with his loyal dogs. He skilfully hides the location of the log cabin from the public, who had the opportunity to meet his daughter Maša, who grew up to be a real beauty and inherited numerous interests and talents from her father.

Memedović was born in 1960 in Belgrade, where he completed his schooling and began his first journalistic roots, but what few people know about him is that he has roots in Montenegro. His father was an economist from Durmitor, and his mother was a psychologist from Cetinje. He finished elementary school in Dedinje, where he lived, and spent his summers in Durmitor. Along with elementary school, he also completed a junior music school, but he has always loved nature and sports, primarily boxing. He trained in judo. That is precisely why, after graduating from the Fourth Belgrade High School, he entered the Faculty of Physical Education, and graduated in 1985.



He started working as a journalist in 1986 in the newsroom of the Belgrade Program. In 1992, he started reporting as a sports journalist and commentator. A few years later, he became the host of original shows. First it was the show The World of Hunting and Fishing, and then it was All Natural. That’s why he got the nickname Serbian Bear Grylls, although he points out that, unlike Grylls, who is accompanied by a bunch of assistants on set, he only goes on adventures with one cameraman. Although the company has a modest budget, it has traveled the world, but it has also shown the beauty of Serbian landscapes.

It tries to propagate and encourage a healthy and active life and attitude towards the environment. About thirty episodes of the show were purchased by the French Channel Plus. He is the host of the Potera quiz on Radio Television of Serbia (RTS). In 2007, Memedović received the Laza Kostić award for reportage of the year from the Association of Journalists of Serbia (UNS).

He was married to his wife Mirjana from 1993 to 2014, when they divorced. They have two children, Maša and Uroš, who train judo. Memedović also has an older sister who is a doctor of science and works at the United Nations (UN).

