ORISTANO – “Dad’s love, I know you won’t be able to read and respond to what I write, but my heart wants to communicate with your soul. Listen to me my daughter, your life was cut short at an early age. Dad will never forget you. As long as that his heart will beat, you will continue to be the first thought of the day. I have great plans to make sure that you will always be remembered and be a valuable help to others. Hello my love, I love you”.

Piero Letterthe traffic policeman of Oristano, father of Chiara, the 13-year-old stabbed to death by her mother, entrusts her desperation to social media after what happened on Saturday afternoon in Silì. Chiara’s father does not rest: “I lost everything, he took away what was most precious to me”, he continues to repeat in these hours.

The mother hospitalized in Sassari

Meanwhile the woman Monica Vinci, 52 years old, is always hospitalized in the psychiatry department of the Santissima Annunziata hospital in Sassari. The charge of voluntary homicide will be triggered for her, but she is not in custody. Before throwing herself from the first floor window of the family home in via Martiri del Risorgimento, she also strangled her daughter with a cell phone cable, as well as stabbing her. It will be the autopsy, scheduled for tomorrow at the San Martino hospital in Oristano, to clarify the exact causes of her death.

Dismay and emotion also in the school in Piazza Manno, where Chiara attended the eighth grade. “Your young life was shattered by the loneliness of despair – write classmates and professors on Facebook -. We will remember you with great affection. You will live in the memory of your teachers, your classmates and friends. Your seat in the classroom will remain empty but not the one in the hearts of those who knew and loved you”.

The application rejected in 2015

“We were aware of the woman’s state of discomfort and already in 2015, after her hospitalization for mental problems, we had filed a request to have her declared incapable of understanding, but the request was rejected because the woman presented a medical certificate which declared her suitable for the custody of her daughter”. The lawyer explained it Philip Cogotti, which protects Piero Carta. Chiara’s parents had separated and recently her 13-year-old, after the signs of mental distress manifested by the woman, had reconnected with her father’s family.

In recent times tensions between mother and daughter would have been frequent. “It was our intention – explains the lawyer Cogotti – in April, when the terms for the divorce would have expired, to present a new custody application. But there is also something else: Chiara will turn 14, on March 24th , he could have expressed his preference in front of the judge and decided whether to stay with his mother or with his father”.

And this is precisely the point on which a terrible hypothesis makes its way: the woman, aware that she could soon lose her daughter, her maintenance allowance and her home, could have decided to kill her daughter and end it by jumping from the window.