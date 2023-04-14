Home World Ornare launches Timeless Collection at Milan Furniture Show – MONDO MODA
Ornare launches Timeless Collection at Milan Furniture Show – MONDO MODA

A To decorate presents the Timeless collection during the 61st edition of the Salone del Mobile, which takes place from April 18th to 23rd, in Milan, Italy. With a minimalist design, the line is made up of timeless furniture made to last for generations. The choice of certified solid wood as the main raw material, combined with high technology and manufacturing, guarantees a high quality and lasting result.

Ornare TIMELESS BEAUTY @ disclosure

Murillo Schattan explains that the concept behind the collection is the importance of being well-made, built with attention to every detail, to translate the identity of the spaces occupied, with pieces that remain interesting and relevant over time.

“Ornare believes that the furniture in the house also carries lived moments, affective memories, values ​​passed between generations and a lifestyle, elements that transcend decades.”, he adds.

With the combination of a wide range of leather, veneer, color, glass, straw, film and fabric options, each piece can be adapted to the taste and style of its owners.

Ornare MANCEBO TIMELESS @ disclosure

The ventilated solid wood structures – internationally certified by the FSC® – Forest Stewardship Council® – produce an effect of light and shadow, forming architectural designs and creating cubes of light that ennoble residential spaces. In addition, glass has a strong presence in drawers and islands, creating illuminated boxes that generate sensory effects, reinforcing the pleasure of well-being. Leather also stands out in the new collection, ennobling the organic shapes and bringing comfort.

Ornare BOOKSHELVES BAR @ disclosure

To present the new Timeless collection in Milan, Ornare prepared a stand designed by Vivian Coser Arquitetos Associados. The layout of the space will be one of the highlights of the fair, showing all the sophistication and elegance of the brand. The stand’s composition also features pieces signed by renowned Design brands, such as Jader Almeida, Sollos, By Gabs, Ranieri Mármores e Superfícies, Centro Rochas, Lumini, Valencien, Elisa Atheniense, Saint James, Sette7, Granistone, Sami Hilal and Heloisa Galvao.

