Orsa JJ4, Cruciani blurts out live: “This thing is absurd!”

The case of the JJ4 bear is holding sway in Italian public opinion these days. The animal, probably to defend its puppies, killed the young runner Andrea Papi that ran in the woods of Trentino. The bear was captured a few days later and is now “in the custody” of the vets who captured her in recent days.

These days there is talk of whether or not the she-bear will be killed, after that the TAR blocked the order issued by the Presidency of the Autonomous Province of Trento. For public safety it was decided to shoot down the bear, even if the intervention of the TAR blocked everything until next May 11th.

Giuseppe Cruciani spoke about this during his broadcast La Zanzara on Radio 24: “I say only one word, made up of three simple letters: TAR. The Regional Administrative Court of Trentino has suspended the order to cull the bear which killed Andrea Papi, the young runner who disappeared a few days ago. This country is ungovernable.”

"An authority, whether you like it or not, decides that three out of 100 bears must be killed and it passes that there are in Italy and the TAR arrives and suspends the ordinance. I am not interested in any reason, because there are no reasons. The reasons are purely political. I'm not for killing bears, but if an authority decides to do so, proceed. Without any pain in the balls of the TAR"

