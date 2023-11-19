Orthopedic medical services and what these services entail

The medical specialty called orthopedics and traumatology represents the medical and surgical field that deals with the diagnosis and treatment of traumatic or other injuries that occur in the locomotor system.

In a specialized clinic, you will be able to benefit from the expertise of a orthopedist Bucharest. People who face such medical problems at the level of the locomotor system and the musculoskeletal system should contact orthopedic specialists.

What are the diseases of the musculoskeletal system?

The palette of medical or traumatic conditions in the case of the musculoskeletal system is very numerous and very diverse. There are also chronic diseases that can cause problems for many patients. In these cases, the conditions have an impact on the bones, joints, ligaments, tendons and muscles of the patients.

Many times the conditions that are diagnosed and treated by the field of orthopedics are not found only at the level of the bones or ligaments, but also impact bones, joints, tendons and ligaments. Precisely for this reason, it is very important that any patient can benefit from the integrated approach when they call on the medical services of orthopedics and traumatology.

The integrated approach allows obtaining a complete and accurate picture of the problems faced by each individual patient. As a result, the orthopedic doctor will have all the necessary information in order to establish an adequate treatment plan that meets the individual needs of each patient.

The specifics of orthopedic medical services

When a patient addresses a Bucharest orthopedist, he will benefit from a specialized consultation in the first phase. The initial consultation will determine if the patient needs additional medical investigations or if after the consultation it will be possible to proceed directly to establishing the diagnosis.

In the case of patients in the recovery phase, in the stage of surgical intervention or in the phase of following various medical procedures, for them follow the consultation for the routine control. Orthopedic medical services may involve carrying out investigations such as osteo-articular MRI, radiographs or musculoskeletal ultrasound. The decision to follow these investigations is made by the specialist doctor depending on the patient’s condition.

For other medical cases, orthopedics uses joint infiltrations. These are modern visco-elastic solutions that can help regain mobility at the joint level. Within the orthopedic services, the doctor can recommend the application of several types of infiltrations, depending on the purpose for which these medical procedures are used.

Among them we can mention infiltrations based on corticosteroids or anti-inflammatory drugs, infiltrations based on vasoelastic solutions, PRP (platelet hyperconcentrate) infiltrations or Sanakin-type infiltrations. Any of these procedures are followed only with the recommendation of the orthopedic doctor and under strict supervision.

Orthopedic services also use other therapies that play a role in restoring bone and cartilaginous tissue. These procedures are electrotherapy, lymphatic drainage, TECAR therapy, electrostimulation, physiotherapy, HILT laser therapy, cryotherapy, high-intensity functional magnetic electrostimulation (SIS), reflexology, stretching and Shockwave therapy.

To benefit from any of these procedures and approaches in the field of orthopedics and traumatology, you need to go to a medical recovery clinic. At Koly Medical you can benefit from the services of a Bucharest orthopedist with extensive training and experience. If you need an orthopedist in Bucharest, you can find more information about the services offered on www.kolymedical.ro.