by blogsicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

Against the recent past to repeat the feat in the Italian Cup at the beginning of March. Ortigia tries again and with this fighting spirit goes to Brescia for the first leg semi-final of the men’s water polo championship playoffs.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ortigia chasing the feat, in Brescia challenges the Lions to repeat the feat in the Cup appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».