Osasuna expelled from the Conference League | Sport

The European House of Football decided that the Spanish Osasuna will be expelled from Europe.

The Spanish football club Osasuna, after a break of even 16 years, managed to play in European competitions, but that will not happen. Apparently, this team will also miss the next season in competitions under the auspices of UEFA, because that organization threw them out of the qualification for the Conference League due to match-fixing.

The investigation against the team from Pamplona has been ongoing for weeks, and the two inspectors delegated by UEFA for this case asked for an extension of the deadline on Wednesday. They got two extra days, and that was enough time for them to make a decision – Osasuna should be kicked out of Europe. The club immediately issued a harsh statement and announced an appeal, but there is little hope that it will be respected…

UEFA inspectors believe that the verdict of the Supreme Court condemning several former Osasuna directors is sufficient reason to exclude Osasuna from European competitions, nine years after the event. The club does not agree with UEFA’s criteria, will appeal to the Appeals Committee and announces that it will legally, to the limit, to fight to defend their rights. Strong with the weak and weak with the strong, UEFA did not want to take into account that the Spanish courts themselves literally declared that Osasuna was the victim of the diversion of money carried out by some of its former directors behind the back of the highest governing body of the entity, the Assembly and the control mechanisms of the club itself“, stated at the beginning of the statement in which UEFA was seriously “called out”.

The players of Osasuna finished the Spanish Championship in seventh place and thus fought for a place in the fourth round of the Conference League qualifiers.

And while in Pamplona they still hope that Osasuna could go to Europe if their appeal is accepted, for the last round of qualification Athletic Bilbao should start preparations. The eighth-placed Primera team will be a “replacement” for Osasuna and instead of missing their commitments in Europe, they will play in the last round before the group stage of the Conference League.

