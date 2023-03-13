The Daniels film takes home 7 Oscars out of 11 nominations (film, direction, screenplay, editing, leading actress, actor and supporting actress). All Quiet on the Western Front awarded with four statuettes for international film, cinematography, soundtrack, scenography

The Oscars 2023 are colored in Asia and speak German. Everything everywhere all at once e Nothing new on the western front they triumph and almost even collect the crumbs. The movie of The Daniels takes home 7 Oscars out of 11 nominations (film, direction, screenplay, editing, leading actress, actor and supporting actress); while that of German Edward Bergerbased on the novel by Erich Maria Remarquand, 4 out of 9 (international film, cinematography, soundtrack, set design).

GREAT EMOTION FOR FRASER – Soundly defeated Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar and The Island Spirits (all at 0). While The Whale scores two (best actor and makeup) and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar: The Waterways, Top Gun: Maverick stationed at 1. And if the Oscar for the film and the screenplay could also pass, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directors who surpass Spielberg director is one of those revolutions from well-packed snacks that speaks for itself. On the contrary, Scheinert speaks who at the eightieth Oscar thanks his mother like a wet chick, a mother who Spielberg literally tears to pieces in The Fabelmans. Great emotion for Brendan Fraser, Oscar for Best Actor, which reclaims the space at the top of the Hollywood hill that the same industry had stolen from him after squeezing him as a boy and throwing him like a rag. “This is probably the multiverse,” joked the protagonist of The Whale (two Oscars and Darren Aronosfky relegated to the stands) recalling the triumphant film by The Daniels. Also Michelle Yeoh, companion of Jean Todt (all evening sitting lost Ferrari box model next to her) finally has her “American dream”. She who is originally half Malaysian and half from Hong Kong and in the winning film she plays a Chinese (sic) had a career boost after modeling in the late nineties as a Bond girl and then was forgotten: “Ladies don’t let they never tell you that you are past a certain age to be able to act,” she also joked. However, no slaps this year at the Oscar ceremony, very little if any black power – what will Spike Lee say? – but the re-enactment of the Venetian spit of Chris Pine a Harry Styles it arrived on time.

THE FLIGHTS OF THE EVENING – Among the few flashes of a monotonous and brisk evening, we mention the surprise of Lady Gaga – he didn’t have to sing – who instead presents himself in a t-shirt, leggings and without make-up on his face and performs a majestic unplugged version of Hold My Hand and Top Gun: Maverick. The interlude in which the donkey Jenny appears on stage is also funny, superstar together with other splendid animals from the The spirits of the islande Colin Farrell on the set with her he sends her a sincere kiss. Another flash the joke of Hugh Grant which is found with Andy McDowell to award the best set designer and praises the moisturizing creams that kept the colleague of Four Weddings and a Funeral very young, but he who did not use them “looks like a scrotum”. Finally the sincere pain of John Travolta who launches the roundup of the deceased In Memoriam and is moved as soon as she turns her eye and sees that the first to be remembered is Oliva Newton John, her companion at the time of Grease. Finally, a commercial notation: the independent A24 (producers of EEAO and The Whale) and Netflix (six Oscars in all, including All Quiet…) happily hop on the remains of the traditional majors as perhaps never happened at the Oscars.

INDIANA JONES SHORT AWARDED – The evening begins between baroque and dangling red drapes for guests entering the Dolby Theater. The presenter Jimmy Kimmel – moscetto – arrives on the hunt for Top Gun: Maverick and descends on stage with a parachute like Tom Cruise – absent, like James Cameron. To open the dance is Guillermo DelToro which hands down wins an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature with the Pinocchio step one streamed on Netflix. Then it’s time for the rowdies. Screams, tears, screams for Best Supporting Actor and Actress. The Academy exaggerates and fishes in the chaos of Everything everywhere all at once both for the 54-year-old Ke Huy Quan (lo Shorty Of Indiana Jones), in the film of the Daniels husband of the protagonist, who for the 64-year-old Jamie Lee Curtistax clerk. He squirms like crazy and remembers that he is living an “american dream” (sic) as he had to migrate by boat (?) from South Vietnam and did a year in prison camp. She, who could have won an Oscar just for An armchair for two, deep down he understands that winning it wearing hot dogs instead of fingers is ridiculous and in fact he’s moved to think that dad Tony Curtis and mom Janet Leigh never won it. Then it’s up to the Irish short An irish goodbye erase the dreams of Alice Rohrwacher and his Pupil; while although there is no message from Zelensky here too there is however a Navalnyas best documentary directed by Daniel Roher. Quite surprising, even if he did a job mostly of substance the Oscar for best cinematography for James Friend Of Nothing new on the western front. Quite literally the prize for the best make-up (out ours Aldo Signoretti per Elvis) obtained from the trio Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley in The Whale which, in fact, inflate the protagonist Fraser with a prosthetic suit (and frankly, very little else) by 130 kg.

THE OTHER OSCARS – Ruth Carter wins the Oscar for best costume design for his euphemistically eccentric creations for the kingdom of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Edward Berger collects the statuette for Best International Film with Nothing new on the western front lengthening the line of the abacus of the Oscars of German-produced films to four afterwards The Tin Drum, Nowhere in Africa e The lives of others. The life of animals and their less inhuman relationship with man and with the Indian are celebrated The Elephant Whisperers (Oscar Corto Doc) and The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse (Oscar Animated Short). Christian Goldbeck triples the Oscars for All New on the Western Front winning the Oscar for best art direction and a moment later here is the struggle of the titans for the best soundtrack (John Williams, Carter Burwell, Justin Hurwitz) which sees German emerge unexpectedly Volker Bertelmann. Around half past 3 at night Avatar: The ways of the water picks up a musty Oscar to say the least: the one for the 3D special effects which not even the mask that rips the tickets believes anymore.

A few moments later we see Sarah Polley picking up a big present in step with the times: Oscar for screenplay not original for Woman talking taken from the novel by Miriam Toews, based on the silent rebellion of a group of women from a Mennonite community who were raped for years under sedation while they slept. Oscar-shaped cupcake also to the sound team of Top Gun: Maverick, a thaumaturgical blockbuster for worldwide box office receipts. Another bon bon including the Oscar for the original song Naatu Naatu taken from the Bollywood meatloaf RRR and written by the Indian MM Keeravani. The fitter Paul Rogers by Everything everywhere at at once wins the contest in its section among contestants at the first nomination. And from here, except for the Oscar to Brendan Fraser, it’s all a triumphal ride of EEAO that marks time but doesn’t break records – Titanic, Ben Hur and Lord of the Rings are still flying away at 11 Oscars.