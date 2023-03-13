Home World Oscar winners 2023 – MONDO MODA
Oscar winners 2023

MOVIE: “Everything, Everywhere at the Same Time”
DIRECTOR: “Everything, Everywhere, At The Same Time” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
ACTOR: Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”)
ACTRESS: Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)
SUPPORTING ACTOR: Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jamie Lee Curtis (“Everything Everywhere At Once”)
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: All and Everywhere at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Among Women (Sarah Polley)
PHOTOGRAPH: All New on the Front (James Friend)
ANIMATION: Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
COSTUMES: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After” (Ruth Carter)
MONTAGE:“Everything Everywhere At Once” (Paul Rogers)
INTERNATIONAL FILM: “All Again on the Front” Germany
MAKEUP AND HAIR: “The Whale” Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
SOUNDTRACK: “All Again on the Front” Volker Bertelmann
CANÇÃO ORIGINAL: “Naatu Naatu de “RRR” (MM Keeravaani e Chandrabose)
PRODUCTION DESIGN: “All Back on the Front” (Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper)
SOM: “Top Gun: Maverick” (Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon e Mark Taylor)
VISUAL EFFECTS: “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett)
DOCUMENTARY: “Navalny” Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris
SHORT FILM DOCUMENTARY: “The Elephant Whisperers” Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
SHORT FILM ANIMATION: “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
CURTA METRAGEM: “An Irish Goodbye” Tom Berkeley and Ross White

