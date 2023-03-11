O Oscar is an annual award of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS, founded on May 11, 1927, in California, USA.

The first award ceremony took place on May 16, 1929 during a dinner for 270 market professionals at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, in Los Angeles, who paid US$ 5 to participate in the event, which lasted 15 minutes.

Louis B. Mayer, founder of Louis B. Mayer Pictures, which after joining Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was the creator of AMPAS with the purpose of uniting the five branches of the film industry – actors, directors, producers, technicians and writers .

“I discovered that the best way to deal with filmmakers was to hand out medals to everyone (…). If I gave them cups and prizes, they would kill themselves to produce what I wanted. So I created the Oscars,” said Louis.

Art director Cedric Gibbons designed the statuette, which did not yet have Oscar’s name.

“Wings” was the first work chosen as Best Film. Emil Jannings (“The Last Command” and “The Way of All Flesh”) and Janet Gaynor (“7th Heaver”, “Street Angel” and “Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans”) were Best Actor and Actress.

A lot has happened since then. Surprises, justice, injustice, late recognition, major omissions, absurdities, scandals, slaps in the face, among others. The Academy Awards have taken pride of place among America’s biggest entertainment awards shows. When someone refers to the Grammy, the “Oscar of music”, Emmy – the Oscar of Television or Tony – the Oscar of Theater. That is, the name Oscar has become the highest honor for its winners.

But does Oscar still have any importance, after so many years of existence?

So many award-winning films were forgotten by time, while others that did not win or were not nominated, entered the popular imagination, gaining classic status.

Notice the list of the 10 most watched movies of all time:

1. Avatar (2005)

2. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

4. Titanic (1997)

5. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

6. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2021)

8. Jurassic World (2015)

9. The Lion King (2019)

10. Avengers (2012)

With the exception of “Titanic”, owner of 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, none of the others were awarded. Ok, “Avatar: The Water Path” competes in 2023, but has little chance of winning. And you want to know the most curious thing? Returning to the most watched list, “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (Oscar 2003) appears in 27th place and “Forrest Gump” (1994) occupies the 144th position in the list of 200.

In other words… Oscar does not reflect popular taste. Winners may even guarantee the prestige of the industry (mantra often used to justify their existence), but what relevance does winning this award have for popular culture?

Oscar 2023

Anyway… Representative or not, it is undeniable that the awards season still mobilizes those who love cinema. Even if it’s just to get angry or disagree with its result, every movie fan juggles watching all the nominees, creating betting lists and cheering when they “get it right”.

The editor of MONDO MODA Jorge Marcelo Oliveira does not want to follow the rules. As such, he will name the likely winners – based on BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, Syndicate and Critics Association winners. At the same time, it will reveal who he would like to see win.

Film:

Who should win: “Everything Everywhere At Once”

Who should win: “TÁR”

Director:

Who should win: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Who should win: Todd Field (TÁR)

Ator:

Who should win: Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brendan Fraser (The Whale) and Austin Butler (Elvis) are excellent and have chances.

Who should win: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Actress:

Who Should Win: Cate Blanchett (TÁR) or Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Who should win: Cate has the best performance of her career, however, Michelle is also great and her victory would be historic for being the first actress of Asian descent to win in the category.

Supporting actor:

Who should win: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Who should win: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere At Once)

Supporting actress:

Who should win: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Who should win: Angela Basset (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After) – even though Angela loves to overact, a win would be acknowledging a historic 29-year-old mistake when she was up for the role of Tina Turner in “Tina/Whats Love Got To Do With It”, in 1994 and lost to the annoying Holly Hunter for “The Piano”.

Original Screenplay:

Who should win: The Banshees of Inisherin

Who should win: Inisherin’s Banshees or TÁR

Adapted Screenplay:

Who should win: Among Women

Who should win: whatever – I didn’t find any of the nominees in this category anything above average.

The Oscars 2023 will take place on Sunday, March 12, starting at 9 pm on TNT and HBO Max.