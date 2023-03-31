Home World Osimhen skips Napoli-Milan and is at risk for the Champions League
Osimhen skips Napoli-Milan and is at risk for the Champions League

Osimhen skips Napoli-Milan and is at risk for the Champions League


Tile on Napoli come on Luciano Spalletti. Victor Osimhen he got injured. The Nigerian attacker, since his return with the national team, complaining of discomfort in his left adductor, underwent tests which revealed a distraction injury. “His conditions – Napoli informs us – will be evaluated next week”.

Naples, when the mathematical championship arrives: here are the possible dates

by Claudio Cucciatti

Osimhen, no Napoli-Milan

Certainly Osimhen – top scorer in the championship with 21 goals – will not be there on Sunday evening for Maradona’s match against Milan (curiosity, the Nigerian also missed the first leg due to injury) and at this point his presence in the double comparison with the Rossoneri valid for the quarter-finals of Champions scheduled for 12 (going to Milan) and 18 April (returning to Naples). He will be at the center of the attack instead of Osimhen on Sunday Simeone, decisive in the first leg at the Meazza. Spalletti will also be available Raspadors, however, he has been out of action since mid-February and has only returned to training in a group in the last few days.

Second stop for Osimhen

It is the second injury this season for Osimhen, who stopped in September last year during Napoli-Liverpool and was out for a month, missing two Champions League and four league games. Yesterday the Nigerian striker had been the protagonist of a small mishap: upon returning to Italy he realized he had lost the famous protective mask he has been wearing since he fractured his cheekbone in a game clash with Skriniar in Inter-Napoli on 21 November 2021 : “I haven’t needed it for a while – the blue striker had recently revealed – but I will continue to wear it because it brings me luck and is also part of my look”.

Osimhen, the words of De Laurentiis

“Osimhen should be out for a couple of weeks, let’s hope. Confidence in the first leg against Milan? These are matches where the result is triple, you never know” said the Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis coming out of the Lega Serie A assembly. “Milan is a team expertly led by Scaroni and Maldini – he added – they have a new owner and very good players. They too are missing someone, let’s hope that the forces are balanced to give the fans a beautiful show which is what football has to offer. Renewal of Kvaratskhelia? But what renewal, he has a five-year contract. Adjustment? Journalists instead of talking about spectacular things always fall on the vulgarity of money”.


