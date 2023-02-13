The president of Partizan revealed a little-known detail in the negotiations.

Partizan president Ostoja Mijailović was a guest on the “Kod Luka i Kuzma” podcast and stated that in the summer of 2020, Aleksandar Džikić was close to returning to the club and taking over the team after the departure of Andrea Trinkieri.

“I can say that I also spoke with Džikić at that moment and he was almost determined to accept the team. At some point he said ‘I don’t think the team is good’, because I told him we are not in a situation to cancel 6-7 valid contracts and pay the players. It was an impossible mission. And then he accepted Vlado Šćepanović, and that was the worst season in almost the sixth year that I was president,” said Mijailović.

Partizan’s president indicated that the culmination of bad things was the departure of coach Andrea Trinkieri, who he says was unfair to the club. Mijailović emphasized that a large number of players from that season had their contracts extended for the following season as well – at the insistence of the coach.

“He found an unfair way to leave. It was only a matter of a few hours, around the payment of one salary. FIBA said that one more salary should be paid out of those ten and he found that loophole with an insider from the club who broke the news to him. And in that unsportsmanlike, unfair way he left. If he told me that he wanted to leave Partizan because he was burnt out, what choice would I have? Should I keep him by force, even though he has a contract? Then he left and corona ruined us. As a club, we lost almost three million euros in money, and that was on the entire debt that Partizan had. That was a new blow for me. I’m not a man who gives up, I went through battles as a child, the war at the age of 19, but when the corona started, I was five times worse in Partizan than in private companies. For all six years, that arrival in Partizan and the situation when (Trinkieri) left Partizan was the most difficult for me“.

Mijailović thanked the fans for giving a fair greeting to everyone who was part of Partizan, but even from the time distance of almost three years and in a much more successful situation of the entire club, he thinks that the Italian was not correct.

“I’m not a man who hates. I get annoyed at the moment and most of all in my life I don’t like injustice. When someone is right and I’m wrong, tell me and I’ll pay the bill. His interpretation of that situation was disastrous for me, because the club was really correct all the time and we met him even for what was not due to him according to the contract, but I can’t say that he didn’t give. Before Partizan, he was the coach of the Eurocup, not the Euroleague, and no matter how much he risked by accepting to come, he gave something to Partizan, and the way he left, with the players who caused damage to the club, I cannot accept that.. If he had told me his decision, I would have sat down with him and told him to look at the damage it would cause (leaving the players he extended). It would not have ended that way from the economic side if I had had information about his intention. That’s where I took offense and that’s the only thing that struck me. And the fact that the fans respect him and greet him – thank you to the fans for greeting everyone who was in Partizan like that”.

Partizan still endured that difficult season, and then the club began a new era – under Željko Obradović, with whom he returned to the Euroleague this competitive year and is in an active race for placement in the Top 8 phase.

