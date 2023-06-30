Ostoja Mijailović on Kevin the Panther | Sports

Ostoja Mijailović spoke about Partizan’s next steps after signing a contract with Kevin Panter for two more seasons.

Partizan President Ostoja Mijailović said that Partizan’s goal for the next season is to reach the final four of the Euroleague, that is, that he will try to build a team that is ready for such a challenge. One of the most important moves has already been made after the signing of Kevin Panter’s new contract, and in the conversation for “Sports Club” Mijailović also revealed how they managed to convince the captain to stay despite Barcelona’s offer of six million euros.

“We worked hard on it for days. We were aware that there would be big attacks on Pantera, as the MVP of the ABA League and one of the best players in Europe in that position. I want to thank him for accepting Partizan’s slightly lower offer than the one he had from Barcelona. We did our best. For days we negotiated and worked to keep the captain as a key link in our team. For us, it is a big deal to preserve the skeleton of the team that made a miracle after ten years of fasting in the ABA league and eight years of not playing in the Euroleague.Mijailović said.

“It was important for us to keep, first of all, such a man, and not just a player named Kevin Panter. It is also of great importance for us that we managed to keep the team leader who was wanted by the whole of Europe. At the same time, Partizan is showed his ambitions for the next season and that he wants to compete for the highest goals”, added the president of Partizan.

Mijailović also confirmed that the desire of everyone in the club is to keep Dante Exum, who is wanted by several clubs in Europe, but he is aware that his value increased in the previous season.

“Dante is not the only player we want to keep at the club. The public should be aware that the price of our basketball players has increased even two or three times. That’s why I said two years ago that for players who have a problem at a given moment and are in a slight decline, it is a good investment to sign a contract with Partizan for a little less money because in front of our audience, which is the best in the world, and with the best coach in Europe, the price of players jumps. I was absolutely right. I repeat, we will do our best to keep as many players as possible who have shown character and love this club.” he added.

The first man of Partizan is also satisfied that Crvena zvezda will be part of the Euroleague club:

“We knew we were going to play in the Euroleague because that competition was advertised before in terms of the winner of the ABA League, so we won the title and as the first place we will play it and thus earn at least 500,000 euros in addition to what we had to pay for a special invitation last year. Now we don’t have that expenditure also means for our budget. Half a million euros more in the coffers is no small thing. It is also a big thing that Crvena zvezda will play with the wild card next season. It is a big thing for Serbia, our basketball and for the Adriatic League, that as one of the strongest in the world, has two representatives in the elite competition. I am really happy for Partizan, first of all, and that our country has two representatives in the Euroleague”said Mijailović.

