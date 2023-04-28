Ostoja Mijailović’s statement after the fight | Sports

The president of Partizan Ostoja Mijailović officially announced the unfortunate event at the match between Real Madrid and Partizan.

Source: MN PRESS

After the scandal in the match Real Madrid and Partizan after which the match was interrupted, the president of KK Partizan Ostoja Mijailović also spoke. He pointed out that, despite everything, Real Madrid is a friendly club and will be welcomed with open arms in Belgrade.

The third match of the quarter-final series of the Euroleague is scheduled for Tuesday, and even earlier, the big fan of Partizan, mufti Mustafa Jusufspahić, pointed out that the Real players will be warmly welcomed in the “Arena”.

“Magnificent two victories in Madrid, I congratulate the players and the coaching staff on the chosen results. The incident that happened at the very end of the game did not affect the final result, that is extremely important for us. Fairly and sportingly, we won two great victories in Madrid. We are writing new pages of the club’s rich history, we will not allow one moment to diminish our great success. We broke all the records, moved the boundaries of basketball, and we will continue to move them. Real is historically our friendly club, one of the biggest clubs in the world, regardless of the unpleasant situation, we will welcome them extremely friendly. We have experienced beautiful moments this season so far, after many years, everything is in our hands, success awaits us. Our strongest weapons, besides this great generation of guys, are our fans, the best basketball fans in the world! Let’s all welcome the Real team, I welcome everyone to Belgrade, the center of European basketball. Long live Partizan!“, Ostoja Mijailović’s statement states.

After the fight and Dante Exum’s injury, the coaches of both teams spoke in turn. Rudy Fernandez as captain of Real, then Sergio Ljulj who started it all, and finally Gershon Jabusele who behaved the ugliest in the whole situation. The EuroLeague issued a short statement, and now punishments for the miscreants are pending, both from the competition and from Real Madrid itself.