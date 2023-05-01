“Other bodies will be born from my body”, new theme from Grande Amore

The artist Nuno Picobetter known as Great lovehas released a new single called “Do meu corpo van nacer other bodies”, the second preview of what will be his next album entitled “II”. The song is a proposal in which the Galician shows us his growth and how he dares with everything with this theme in the industrial rock and electropunk style.

After the success of “Pelea” last March, Great love This new single full of psychedelia has advanced us. This more industrial bet teaches us how the artist experiments with different musical styles. The song is produced by carlangas y raul perez He was the one who recorded the voices. The video clip, which takes us to the metaverse, was recorded in Miladoiro, near to Polygon of the Costa Vella.

The artist has announced several concert dates to be able to enjoy all his songs, although there are still more to be confirmed. The next dates are: May 12 (La Salá, Valencia), May 19 to 20 (Esmorga Fest, Galicia), June 3 (Sala Clamores, Madrid), July 15 (PortAmérica festival, Pontevedra) and June 3 to 5 August (Sonrías Baixas, Pontevedra).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

