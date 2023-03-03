Partizan did not improve on the last day of the transfer window in the Euroleague, and Željko Obradović talked about that.

Source: MN Press

Željko Obradović congratulated his players after the victory Partizan they Album u Euroleague, but also criticized his team for lacking a “killer instinct”. He also spoke about the transfer window that recently ended in the Euroleague and the decision of the black and whites to waive some players. He revealed that he and Partizan took a lot of risks with some moves on the market.

“Yesterday one of your colleagues asked, he says that some website wrote that it is the last day of the transfer window and that Partizan is strengthening. From the first day, we heard that story, and you are aware of how the other teams strengthened, and Partizan and I as a coach let the kids he believed in from other teams to go play and he was left with 12 players. Which is a big risk, huge“, Obradović began, then looked back at the situation with Balša Koprivica, who has been out of the field for a long time: “Fortunately, Balša has returned to watch training sessions, and when he will start training, who knows.”

Now we are entering the end of the season in the Euroleague, Partizan is in sixth place in the table and seems to have everything in its hands. However, the first coach of Partizan did not agree with the statement that the games until the end of the regular season are the most important in the current part of the season.

“The first game was also important, like every other. Someone has already made a comment about how the standings look like in the Euroleague, that no one has yet qualified for the playoffs, but no one has lost a chance to enter. This speaks of equality, of the fact that even Alba can theoretically enter the playoffs. From the sixth to the 14th place, the difference is one or two wins“, he pointed out, and at the end he thanked Split, the opponent in the next match in the ABA League: “For us, the game against Split on Saturday is important, then Bologna and Milan will come, but tomorrow the most important thing for us is to concentrate on training. I want to thank Split because the match was supposed to be played on Sunday, but they came to meet us to play on Saturday and we will have one more day to prepare for Bologna”, concluded Željko Obradović.