World

The words of the Ukrainian president after the summit in Kiev with the leaders of the European Union

“We can say that Ukraine is on the way towards its goal, we are preparing for more integration of Ukraine into the EU internal market, which means more revenue for Ukrainian companies, more production and jobs in our country as well as revenue for state and local budgets.” So the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual message to the country after the summit in Kiev with the leaders of the European Union.

February 4, 2023 – Updated February 4, 2023, 11:38 am

