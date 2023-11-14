Our schools look ahead

In Catió, Guinea-Bissau, the commitment of Chiara and Filippo of the PIME Lay Association in five structures managed together by villages, the State and missionaries: a sustainable model also for the future

We are in Catió, the capital of the Tombali region, in the south of Guinea-Bissau. Here, more than a year ago Chiara and Filippo, volunteers from the Pime Lay Association (Alp) began their service to help Father Naresh Gosala – missionary in the country since 2017 – and the students and teachers of five elementary schools followed by local PIME mission.

The need to promote educational work in Catió arises from the precarious and underdeveloped local school system. Guinea-Bissau is among the poorest countries in the world, it is in 175th place (out of 189 nations) in the Human Development Index and education, together with healthcare, represents a sector with serious deficiencies: low state investments, non-existent or inadequate teaching materials, overcrowded classes, poorly trained and often unpaid staff. For this reason, the PIME missionaries, during their stay, ensured that the schools they supported operated under self-management and were not directly dependent on the Guinean state.

Chiara Goisis and Filippo Gatti were called to help Father Naresh in the coordination of five schools in the province of Catió (Komo, Areia, Mato Farroba, Ilheu de Nfanda and Katungo), encouraging the construction of solid and coordinated networks between trainers, teachers and parents of the students. Their intervention was included within a project (K796 – An Alp couple for the schools of Catió) in order to collect aid to support the activities: training and orientation of local teachers, purchase of teaching materials, updating and reprinting of aids in Portuguese and Creole, extra-curricular activities for students, reorganization of small school libraries and creation of new .

Each of the five structures supported by PIME operates under a self-management regime and is coordinated by a Committee that includes the fundamental parties for the maintenance of this organization: the elders, who represent the village; the director, the deputy director of the school and the professors (who represent the State) and the operators of the PIME mission. Self-management guarantees the sustainability of institutes which, with their own human and economic resources, are able to guarantee an adequate context for teaching and quality education for students.

«The schools allow approximately 2,000 children to have a quality education, in safe and welcoming facilities; a primary education that allows all students to enroll in high school and finish it successfully… this is what we hope for!”, explain Chiara and Filippo. «Our task is first and foremost to help and support local operators in their daily activities, trying to make their work as effective as possible and offering training and refresher courses. These days we are completing the transcription of the school manuals that the teachers prepared in July: everyone complained about not having unified material and that everyone taught lessons starting from personal notes or books, jealously guarded.

We therefore proposed that they create new teaching manuals and unified and shared teaching programs, so as to proceed in parallel in lessons and teaching in the different schools. From this year we will work with new, original and shared texts in all five schools”, continues the couple.

«It seems like a small thing, but for realities like these it is a big step towards an even more structured, studied and effective educational offer, from which young people will be able to benefit. In the near future we want to look for teaching aids to provide to teachers and prepare training on how to use them. Finally, in our spare time, we are thinking of a way to relaunch the library of the Catió mission: we would like – let’s use the conditional, because we are still daydreaming – that it was not just a place for reading, but an environment for socializing and training, where you can plan courses, show cartoons and documentaries to children and help kids study, do their homework and follow remedial courses for the more difficult subjects.”

Father Naresh, Chiara and Fillippo have many ideas and there is no shortage of space in which to materialize them: now we need the necessary resources to give shape to their wishes for the children of Catió.

