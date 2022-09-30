MOSCOW – At 3 pm the countdown on Russian televisions stops. The “x” hour of Vladimir Putin’s long-awaited speech has come. With four signatures, he claims Russian dominion over one sixth of Ukraine and changes history and geography once again. The St. George’s Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace is packed with members of the government, deputies, senators, various members of the nomenklatura, as well as religious representatives.
