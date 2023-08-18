Outbound Travel Orders Surge for October Golden Week, Marking a Hot Season in the Travel Industry

Outbound Travel Bookings Surge Ahead of “October” Golden Week Holiday

Outbound travel orders have been scheduled until the “October” golden week, as travel becomes increasingly popular among Chinese citizens. With the announcement of the third batch of countries and regions that have resumed outbound group tours, the number of destination options for Chinese citizens has now increased to 138. This has resulted in a surge in bookings at travel agencies ahead of the upcoming holiday.

At a travel agency store in Beijing, many people have already started to consult and book outbound travel products, despite the holiday still being some time away. One traveler, Ms. Zhang from Beijing, has already signed up for a trip to the four Nordic countries during the “October” holiday. She mentioned that this year’s extended holiday period, which includes the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, is a more suitable time for her to go on this trip.

Tourism companies are actively preparing for the surge in outbound group tours. They are putting relevant itinerary products on the shelves in a timely manner and establishing connections with various destinations to arrange specific tour plans. Different types of tours are being designed to cater to the diverse needs of travelers, including tours for different age groups, themes such as food, walking, and hot springs.

Although some popular destinations may experience increased visa applications in the later period, there is still time to apply for visas to Asian countries. For destinations in Europe like France, Italy, Switzerland, and Northern Europe, tourists choosing group visas should still be able to catch up with the “October” holiday.

In terms of travel destinations, short-distance routes like Japan and South Korea remain popular. However, long-distance travel products are also favored by consumers, and prices have increased compared to summer vacations. Germany, the United States, and Israel in the Middle East and Africa are some of the more popular long-term destinations.

In addition, the Middle East and Africa have seen an increase in demand for National Day group tours. The 10-day group tour in Egypt, the 10-day and 11-day group tour products in Iran, and the products connecting Egypt and Iran are all in high demand, with prices around 19,000 yuan. Dubai is another popular destination, with prices currently around 10,000 yuan, showing a 20-30% increase compared to summer vacation.

Industry insiders believe that with the opening of the third batch of outbound destinations, the abundant supply of outbound tourism products, and the “October” long holiday, the demand for outbound tourism in the second half of the year is expected to accelerate. The eight-day holiday during the Mid-Autumn Festival and the “11th” is an added incentive for travelers. The “October” holiday has always been a peak period for outbound travel, and this year is expected to be no different.

As the holiday approaches, travelers are advised to make their bookings early to secure their preferred destinations and itineraries. With the increasing popularity of outbound travel, it is important for tourists to stay informed and plan their trips accordingly.

-Reporter Lang Jiahui, Beijing

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

