Outbreak to Amici, skip registration: “Cancelled to a later date”

The registration of the Amici semifinal has been postponed due to the fourteen cases of positivity found in the last few hours

A real Covid outbreak is underway inside Amici’s house, an extremely delicate situation that changes programming. This week, more precisely Thursday, the recording of the semi-final was scheduled which, however, has been postponed. The decision came inexorable after the discovery of 14 cases of positivity at Covid.

The registered positives would be four students and ten technicians, an important number that forces the production to change plans. Plans that, for now, have not been revealed. What is certain is that the semi-final will not be recorded on Thursday. From here then it will be necessary to understand when the registration will be madetrying to meet the deadlines for the final on Saturday 13 May.

The indiscretion had been launched in recent days by Dagospia, which spoke of at least two cases of Covid among the students. Cases have increased, even if they have not been officially communicated. According to the rumors of these hours, the positive students would be Maddalena and Mattia. Also noteworthy is the state of health of Criccathe student eliminated in the last episode who revealed on social media that he did not feel well and needed a few days of rest.

