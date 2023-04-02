Home World outgoing premier Marin acknowledges defeat
At the elections in Finland a victory looms for the centre-right of Petteri Orpo and right-wing nationalist Rikka Purra on the Social Democratic Party of Sanna Marinoutgoing premier.


Conservatives win

According to the projections, with the ballot almost completed, made known by the broadcaster Yle and quoted by the beraking latest news agency, the conservatives 48 deputies would go with 20.6% of the votes, 46 to the nationalist right (20.2% of the preferences) while the outgoing prime minister would stop at 43 (19.9%).

It was a big win” commented Orpo, 53, head of the Conservative party. “Based on this election result, we will start negotiating a government in Finland.”

Riikka Purra instead he wanted to thank supporters for “the best result ever” of his far-right party.


Marin acknowledges defeat

The outgoing premier Sanna Marin she acknowledged defeat in the Finnish elections and said she was willing to form a coalition with the conservatives of Petteri Orpo.

“My party has gained support and we have more representatives in parliamenttherefore, as leader of the party, I am very happy,” said Marin.

In Finland, a victory is looming for Petteri Orpo’s conservatives


Lega, “the left loses votes”

The results of elections in Finland they are also watched with interest in our country. “The elections in Finland certify the growth of the allies of the League while the left loses votes, seats and majority. The hope is that the next government will be able to share some common sense battles, alongside our executive, such as the one in favor of biofuels” commented the League in a note.

On March 31, the Turkish Parliament approved the request for entry of the Finland at the Nato: an act awaited after the meeting that took place in mid-March in Ankara between the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Helsinki government has decided to renounce its ten-year neutrality and thus join the Atlantic Alliance.


On February 28, 2023, work also began on the construction of a three-metre high wall that will divide Finland from Russia. The government of Helsinki gave the green light to the project, which thus began to take its first steps along the 200 km border with the Russian Federation.


Photo source: ANSA

