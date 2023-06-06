Home » Outlook, Microsoft Email Problems: What’s Going On
Outlook, Microsoft Email Problems: What’s Going On

Problems for Microsoft software. The Microsoft 365 suite, which includes Word and Excel, is currently inaccessible to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide.

The problem has also been encountered in Italy, where the Downdetector site currently registers around 1,500 reports of disservices by users every hour. Issues admitted by the company: “We are investigating an issue accessing Outlook on the web.”

It is at least the third time that Microsoft has had problems with its services since the beginning of the year. The first in January, when Microsoft announced problems with Microsoft 365 due to a change of route within a wide area network.

For updates – Italian Tech

