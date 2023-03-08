Home World Outono/Winter 2023 from Christian Louboutin – FASHION WORLD
World

Outono/Winter 2023 from Christian Louboutin – FASHION WORLD

by admin
Outono/Winter 2023 from Christian Louboutin – FASHION WORLD

Exuberance defines the designer’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection Christian Louboutin. There are several lines inspired by Spanish culture, especially Flamenco.
The FLAMENCABA capsule is an ardent celebration of all the creativity, charisma and exquisite craftsmanship that Andalusia has to offer. Designed in collaboration with Rossy de Palma, actress and longtime friend of Christian, the Maison’s annual limited edition “cabas” model kicks off the season with a resounding ¡Olé!.
Inspired by the region’s rich flamenco culture and tradition, which embodies all savoir-faire, passion and friendship, but also female empowerment, through its two signature “cabas”, men’s and women’s shoes, leather goods and fans that echo the Andalusian inspiration with intricate embroidery, ruffles and saturated colors.

Christian Louboutin Flamencaba @ disclosure (4)

Christian Louboutin fan @ disclosure

