Outrage in India as Teacher Encourages Students to Slap 7-Year-Old Muslim Classmate

Indian Teacher Investigated After Encouraging Slapping of Muslim Student

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh – Indian police have launched an investigation into a teacher after a disturbing video surfaced online showing her instructing students to slap their 7-year-old Muslim classmate. The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage across the country, reportedly took place in the Muzaffarnagar district in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

The video shows the terrified boy standing in front of his classmates as the teacher instructs them to hit him. The students take turns slapping the boy while the teacher can be heard instructing them to do it “properly”. A man is heard laughing as the boy cries and the slapping continues.

According to Muzaffarnagar Police Superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat, the teacher asked the students to beat the boy as a form of punishment for not remembering the multiplication tables. She also made derogatory remarks about the boy’s religion, adding to the outrage.

Authorities have opened a case against the teacher, and an investigation is currently underway. The teacher has not been formally charged yet. In response to the incident, district officials have ordered the closure of the school.

India, the world‘s largest democracy, has been grappling with communal tensions, leading to widespread unrest. Critics of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claim that its Hindu nationalist policies have exacerbated these tensions and created an atmosphere of fear and alienation among minority groups. Leading opposition politician Rahul Gandhi condemned the teacher for promoting discrimination among innocent children and accused the BJP of fanning religious intolerance.

While the BJP has not yet responded to Gandhi’s comments, the party has consistently maintained that it treats all citizens equally and does not discriminate against minorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasized that there is “absolutely no room” for discrimination in India.

Indian law does not explicitly define corporal punishment directed at children, but it prohibits physical punishment and mental harassment under the Right to Education Act.

In her defense, the teacher claimed that the boy’s father had requested her to discipline him. She added that due to her disability, she was unable to carry out the punishment herself, so she asked the other students to discipline him instead.

This incident adds to the growing communal tensions in the country. A recent study found a significant increase of 786% in hate crimes against minorities between 2014 and 2018, following the BJP’s electoral victory.

Uttar Pradesh, the largest state in India with a diverse population of approximately 200 million people, has been criticized for its anti-Muslim rhetoric and policies that prioritize Hindu interests. The state’s chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, a former Hindu monk and BJP politician, has been at the center of these controversies.

The incident involving the teacher has once again brought national attention to the issue of communal tensions and the need for measures to promote harmony and inclusivity among all citizens of India.

