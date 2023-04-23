Outrageous!When did the Pentagon leak start: Within 48 hours of the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict Provided by the Financial Associated Press

© Reuters. Outrageous!When did the Pentagon leak start: within 48 hours of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict



News from the Financial Associated Press, April 23 (edited by Ma Lan)National Guard soldier Jack Teixeira, 21, has been charged with leaking top-secret Pentagon military documents. However, the “big thing” done by this young man may not stop at this leak.

According to the American media “New York Times”, as early as February last year, less than 48 hours after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, users posted sensitive information on the Discord platform. The account information used by Teixeira matches.

In December, Teixeira allegedly leaked hundreds of classified Pentagon documents into Thug Shaker Central, a private gaming chat room on the online messaging platform Discord, with about 50 members.

But on further investigation, the media was shocked to discover that as early as February 2022 in another group chat—a more public chat group with 600 members—Teixeira had begun sharing some information from the NSA. , CIA and other intelligence agencies.

Early intelligence on the Russia-Ukraine conflict was allegedly circulated in the chat room. What’s even more suffocating is that the chat room is listed on the YouTube channel, and all netizens who see it can have unlimited access.

The Pentagon has declined to comment on the discovery.

Outrageous and Bad According to the investigation, in a group chat in February, the leaked account said it had seen a Pentagon report that a third of Russia’s troops were at war. When asked about the source, he said that he has more than this information, which is the benefit of working in the intelligence department of the US Air Force.

Last September, the account again boasted that it had access to British intelligence because it regularly worked with people from the UK’s intelligence, security and cybersecurity agencies. The account also said its work gave him clearance above most intelligence officers.

Teixeira himself has a top-secret clearance for working as an information technology specialist at an Air Force base in Massachusetts, which investigators believe Teixeira used to gain access to classified documents.

According to media interviews with Teixeira’s friends on the social networking platform Facebook, Teixeira’s motivation for leaking Pentagon secrets seems to be to impress the Internet players he knows, rather than ideological issues.

Teixeira is currently charged with violating espionage laws and illegally transferring classified documents to an unauthorized location (the Internet). But legal experts say he could face more charges.