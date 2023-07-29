Home » “Over 100 Americans died from Covid”- Corriere TV
The American president has provided a decidedly low estimate of the death toll from the pandemic

Another gaffe by the president of the United States, Joe Biden. The White House tenant gave a decidedly low estimate of the COVID-19 death toll, saying “over 100” Americans have died from the pandemic since it erupted more than three years ago. “We are still feeling the profound consequences left behind by the pandemic. As I have already said, we have over 100 dead “, the words spoken by Biden in his speech at the White House.

July 26, 2023 – Updated July 26, 2023, 2:06 pm

