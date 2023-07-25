Over 250 Dehydrated Migrants Found in Three Operations in Eastern Mexico

Title: INM Rescues 256 Dehydrated Migrants in Three Operations in Veracruz

Subtitle: Guatemalans, Venezuelans, and Hondurans among the nationalities found

In a series of operations on Monday, the National Institute of Migration (INM) successfully located and rescued a total of 256 migrants in the eastern state of Veracruz. Many of them were found suffering from dehydration, highlighting the extreme risks faced by migrants attempting to cross into Mexico.

The INM revealed that among the discovered migrants, 117 were part of 44 family units, 122 were adults traveling alone, and 17 were unaccompanied children. The migrants hailed from a diverse range of countries, with 125 originating from Guatemala, 70 from Venezuela, 57 from Honduras, two from Colombia, one from Ecuador, and one from Cameroon, as reported by the INM in a statement.

The first operation led to the discovery of 137 migrants who had been abandoned in an old trailer along the 145D highway in Veracruz. These migrants were in a state of dehydration and urgently needed medical attention. Paramedics and an ambulance were called to provide medical assistance.

In the second operation, the INM found 68 migrants on the train tracks near the municipality of Río Blanco. The institute emphasized the danger these migrants willingly put themselves in, as the train tracks are not a safe route for crossing the border.

The final operation took place in the municipality of Jesús Carranza, next to the state of Oaxaca, where immigration agents intercepted a passenger bus carrying 51 foreigners. These individuals were unable to prove their legal status to reside in Mexican territory.

While the family units were transferred to various shelters in the area, unaccompanied minors were placed under the care of the Office of the Attorney for the Defense of Minors, ensuring their well-being and safety.

Interestingly, the recent operations are just a fraction of the migrant discoveries made in the past week. Excluding Monday’s total of 256, a staggering 470 migrants were located and assisted by the INM and other state authorities.

Earlier on Monday, law enforcement located 206 migrants who had been abandoned by alleged traffickers in a trailer near the city of José Cardel, also in Veracruz. Shockingly, these migrants had been forced to ingest substances to endure their confinement.

In more instances, agents of the Attorney General’s Office discovered an additional 116 migrants in a crowded passenger bus passing through Sonora, in northwestern Mexico.

Lastly, last Friday, INM agents found 148 migrants from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala crammed into an overcrowded and dehydrated trailer, once again in Veracruz.

The series of operations conducted by the INM highlights the continuous challenges faced by migrants in their quest for a better life. The Mexican authorities remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of migrants within their borders.

