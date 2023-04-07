Green light from the Council of Ministers, convened today at Palazzo Chigi, for the drought decree and the draft legislative decree to complete the Trans-European transport network. During the meeting, the decree for recruitment in the public administration was also approved, in order to strengthen the administrative capacity of the PA. However, the examination of the competition bill continues, which had already passed for an initial examination, but is still postponing the ok from the CDM. This is confirmed by sources from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. The League rejoices: “Mit is fully satisfied” with the outcome of the Council of Ministers. «In six months, the ministry led by Salvini has conquered a central role: green light to the new procurement code that speeds up the work, ok to a symbolic rule like the one for the bridge over the Strait, yes to the drought decree with the Porta Pia department protagonist, green light for the European corridors which will improve the fast connections to Northern Europe and see the bridge as an important element», point out party sources.

Decree for recruitment in the Pa

Over three thousand jobs in the public administration, of which two thirds for the forces of order. This is what the decree for the public administration provides, approved in the CDM today, Thursday 6 April. “Over 2100 recruitments will concern the Arma dei Carabinieri, the Guardia di Finanza, the Fire Brigade, the State Police, the Port Authorities and the Coast Guard”. It is a “concrete signal for the citizens and for the servants of the State who ensure control of the territory every day”. These hirings, it is explained, will be financed through the latest budget law with the funds provided for security and are about “two thirds” of the total. “The resources for recruitment in the central administrations are provided for in paragraph 607 of the Draghi government’s Budget Law”. But not only that: in the Pa decree – according to what he writes Ansa – incentives are foreseen to stop the “brain drain”. In fact, there is an «increase in compensation up to 30% for researchers who win research funding, such as projects Grant Horizon e Marie Curie». The law, it is explained, «is designed to encourage research doctorates to stay in Italy and, at the same time, to attract new ones from abroad. Today’s winners of Grant they can decide to carry out their research project elsewhere, leaving their home institution and taking their financial dowry with them. The introduction of the law is an incentive to stay in Italy and to attract researchers from abroad»

drought decree

As far as measures to deal with drought are concerned, the draft of the text that has arrived for examination by the ministers provides for the establishment of an inter-ministerial control room, chaired by the Prime Minister or the Minister of Infrastructure, and the appointment of a «Extraordinary National Commissioner» due to water scarcity. The Commissioner has the task of carrying out the urgent interventions of which he is entrusted by the control room, monitors the situation throughout the national territory and the implementation of the necessary works, and can intervene with substitutive powers in the event of default. In the meantime, MIT let it be known that the first meeting of the control room envisaged by the decree will take place within a month. According to what is reported in the draft of the decree, the control room is chaired by the prime minister or, by his delegation, by the minister of infrastructures, and includes the ministers of infrastructures, the environment, the Pnrr, agriculture, civil protection, Regional affairs and the economy, in addition to the undersecretary of the Prime Minister with responsibility for public investments. Within 30 days, the Cabin must carry out a survey of the urgent works and those to be entrusted to the Extraordinary Commissioner. In the event of default by the subjects who have to carry out the works, he can activate the substitute powers of the Commissioner. The latter has at its disposal a structure with a maximum of 25 people. The extraordinary commissioners previously appointed on specific issues remain in office.

