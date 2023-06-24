«Over 5,000 Italian citizens in Russia, there are no dangers. Invited to be cautious»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) «We are monitoring the situation, we are following everything that happens minute by minute. The Foreign Ministry through the Crisis Unit and through the Italian Embassy in Moscow is also following the over 5,000 Italians living in the Russian Federation»: Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani speaks of the tension in Russia following the advance of Wagner towards Moscow, then stop at Prighozin 200km from the Russian capital. “There are no dangers for our fellow citizens, but we have invited them to be very, very cautious in a moment of confusion. I hope there is no escalation, it is not up to us to interfere in the political life and internal situation of the Russian Federation. We are not at war with Russia, we are not against the Russian people, we are only concerned with defending the independence of Ukraine. All the rest are internal matters of a country and we do not intend to interfere in what happens there»: thus the Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Antonio Tajani, on the sidelines of the ‘Blue Party’ at the Castle of Novara. (LaPresse)

June 24, 2023 – Updated June 24, 2023 , 9:46 pm

