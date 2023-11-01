Over 800 Arrested in Panama Protests Against Mining Contract Renewal

At least 816 people, including 108 minors, have been arrested in Panama over the past nine days for their involvement in acts of vandalism and property damage, according to a report by the National Police. These arrests have come in the wake of protests against the government’s decision to renew a concession contract with Minera Panamá, a Canadian company. The protests began on October 23 and have been fueled by concerns among unions and social organizations regarding the environmental and biodiversity risks posed by the contract.

The Police stated that those arrested during various public control actions were handed over to the Public Ministry. The damage caused by the protests includes 69 businesses and 36 government institutions.

First Quantum, the company at the center of the controversy, released a statement reiterating its compliance with all environmental regulations and reaffirming its commitment to ecological measures.

In response to the ongoing unrest, the Commerce Commission of the National Assembly has approved a project proposing the repeal of the law protecting the contract renewal. Simultaneously, the Government Commission of the Legislative Branch has approved a bill to seek public input through a popular consultation regarding the decision to repeal the mining contract, as proposed by President Laurentino Cortizo.

However, the Superior Electoral Court has stated that there are currently no legal conditions in place to organize the popular consultation. First Quantum has also communicated with the government to gain a better understanding of the details surrounding this consultation process.

As tensions continue to rise and protests persist, the situation remains uncertain. The government, unions, and social organizations are engaged in a complex debate regarding the future of mining in Panama and its potential impact on the environment and local communities.