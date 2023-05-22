Overmono, review of his album Good Lies (2023)

Talking about a second golden age of electronic music may seem overly ambitious, but it is indisputable that one of the side effects that the pandemic brought with it was to romanticize and miss the dance floor like never before. Perhaps it is for this reason that, within our isolation and our melancholy, discourses of love and community began to emerge around the mentioned genre that could well have made us feel as if we were experiencing a second great coming of it, reminding us of those revolutionized and liberated 90s. It is not trivial, then, that in the midst of this new generation of beat bosses it is difficult to distinguish between phenomena and frauds, but with several years on the road and blanket behind them, traveling half the world behind the tables of Mixing and outlining their proposal piecewise, the brothers Tom and Ed Russell have more than proven to be one of the most refined and solid live acts of the new Anglo-Saxon electronic music.

For this reason, and after a long time paving the way for this moment, the formal landing of Overmono hand in hand with his debut, “Good Lies” (XL Recordings, 23), feels like proof of how his music can be just as enjoyable in the privacy of our homes as it is in a large venue packed with beating souls. A most remarkable milestone, not only in regards to his career, but also in the chronological line of contemporary dance music, demonstrating through certain airs and intentions, his potential desire to match what other brands of Recent reference within the genre, such as the “In Colour” from jamie xx or the saga “Actual Life” by Fred Again… With twelve songs, the Welsh duo presents us with an ambitious leap with which to mark a before and after in their career, shaking their particular cocktail shaker of euphoria and synthetic longing, and incidentally showing us that there is life more beyond his “So U Kno” and that they are more than a one hit wonder. See also Gwyneth Paltrow's trial is over

Making use of loops, cuts, assemblies, modulations and pitching, the Russell brothers end up with a sound and immersive trencadís of the most competent and diverse, with hints of pop (“Good Lies”), R’n’B​ (“Cold Blooded”), dark techno (“Skull Joint”), ambient (“Sugarrushhh”) and summery chillwave (“Vermonly”), exquisitely related to their respective landscape and oscillating bases, ready to make us take our feet off the ground on more than one occasion. While this happens, the command baton will end up being shaken by some well-known faces from the British scene who will complete with perfect success the formula offered by the Welsh, among these, the abrasive lines of Slowthai slipping sideways into “Calling Out” (and marking his particular “Electrobank”) or the shocking romanticism of Tirzah and Micachu for the exciting “Is U”.

However, the whole shows us a commendable value on the part of Overmono that stands out above collaborations, alliances or samples, and resides precisely in that ability of his to create fickle and evocative textures, before which we find ourselves in the deliberate obligation to affirm that “Good Lies” It’s not just another electronic album, but the brilliant ignition spark for the career of a couple of unique producers who, for now, have already given us the album of the summer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

