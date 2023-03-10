Hometowns of overseas Chinese are busy building “nests” and “phoenixes” come from overseas (overseas Chinese concern)

The spring breeze brings warmth, and Vientiane is renewed. Looking at the hometowns of overseas Chinese, there is a lively scene. Overseas Chinese businessmen come here in droves, looking for business opportunities and discussing cooperation.

Since the beginning of this year, China has optimized and adjusted its epidemic prevention and control measures, and the recovery of China‘s economy has become increasingly clear. Overseas Chinese towns across the country are actively building platforms and bridges, building nests to attract phoenixes, and attracting overseas Chinese businessmen to return to China to invest and start businesses. New orders, new projects, new investments… Overseas Chinese businessmen brought good news one after another, adding more warmth to the hometown of overseas Chinese.

“Create a good environment for overseas Chinese businessmen”

Recently, Shi Gongjie, the founding president of the French Fujian Association (Federation), has been extremely busy, meeting with colleagues to discuss investment projects in China, and connecting with overseas Chinese businessmen to visit China, and the schedule is full.

“Nowadays, China‘s economic growth momentum is improving, and we are determined to promote green, low-carbon and high-quality development, which has created a good environment for our overseas Chinese businessmen to display their skills.” Shi Gongjie told our reporter that in 2018, he returned to China for development and invested about 130 million yuan. , established a new energy research and development base in Baise, Guangxi. This year, he plans to add a new investment to build additional energy filling stations.

“In recent years, the state has strongly supported overseas Chinese businessmen to return to invest and start businesses. The overseas Chinese affairs department has provided meticulous services and assistance. Like me, many overseas Chinese businessmen plan to shift their business focus to China. After all, China is our root.” Shi Gongjie said.

Since the beginning of the year, with the continuous optimization of China‘s epidemic prevention and control measures, overseas Chinese businessmen from all over the world have come back to investigate and look for business opportunities.

In late February, the China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Investment (Guangdong) Conference was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong, and about 450 representatives of overseas Chinese businessmen and enterprises and people from the overseas Chinese community gathered together. At the meeting, as many as 856 investment and trade cooperation projects were signed, with a total value of 1.63 trillion yuan. After the conference, the delegates visited many cities in Guangdong, such as Zhongshan and Huizhou.

Cui Feng, president of the China Dalian Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria, intends to build a China-Africa industrial park with logistics and international trade as the main business in China, and Zhongshan, which is well connected in all directions, has become his priority. Zhang Qinwei, chairman of Dubai Jintai Group from the United Arab Emirates, was attracted by the hard work and drive of Huizhou people, and planned to mobilize overseas Chinese businessmen from Dubai to invest in Huizhou and contribute to the high-quality development of the local area.

In addition to the traditional overseas Chinese hometowns rich in overseas Chinese resources, some new overseas Chinese hometowns full of economic vitality also attract the attention of overseas Chinese businessmen.

Not long ago, the Shanghai Federation of Overseas Chinese welcomed a group of guests from afar. The US-China Entrepreneurs Chamber of Commerce returned to China for inspection, and the first stop was Shanghai. Visit the Shanghai Songjiang G60 Science and Technology Innovation Corridor Exhibition Hall, and discuss with relevant departments in Songjiang District. The more in-depth investigations the members of the Chamber of Commerce have, the stronger their interest in “settlement” in Shanghai.

“This is the first large-scale overseas Chinese chamber of commerce received by the Shanghai Federation of Overseas Chinese since the beginning of spring this year. In the process of communicating with overseas Chinese businessmen, we clearly felt that they have full confidence in China‘s economic development and a strong willingness to return to China to invest Qi Qisheng, secretary and chairman of the Shanghai Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, introduced to our reporter that at the 2023 “Foreign Capital Entering Fengxian” Investment Promotion Conference held in mid-February, a group of high-quality foreign-funded enterprises reached strategic cooperation intentions with Fengxian District, Shanghai. The investment exceeds 10 billion yuan, including many overseas Chinese enterprises.

“Attractive investment attraction”

The return of overseas Chinese businessmen is like an arrow, and the overseas Chinese affairs departments in various places are warm-hearted “building nests” and trying their best to create a good development environment.

Chen Jieying, party secretary and chairman of the Overseas Chinese Federation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, introduced to our reporter that in order to help overseas Chinese businessmen to “land” in Guangxi better, the Overseas Chinese Federation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has done a lot in building platforms, solving problems, and strengthening services, effectively promoting overseas Chinese. The pace of business “gathering Guizhou for development”. Since the second half of 2022, the Overseas Chinese Federation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has held a number of promotional activities in the form of a combination of online and offline to introduce investment promotion policies and projects in Hezhou, Yulin, Fangchenggang and other places in Guangxi to overseas Chinese businessmen. At the same time, overseas Chinese affairs cadres went deep into local overseas Chinese enterprises, and through on-the-spot visits and investigations, they helped overseas Chinese enterprises solve various difficulties in the production and operation process in a timely manner.

“The relevant departments in Quanzhou have made great efforts to attract investment. They not only introduced a series of preferential tax policies, but also provided us with a lot of convenience on the project site, which is very attractive.” Speaking of the business environment in his hometown of Quanzhou, Fujian, Sri Lanka Fujian General Chamber of Commerce Chief Zheng Jinshan was full of praise. During the Spring Festival this year, he deliberately arranged time to conduct research in various places in the country, and finally decided to invest tens of millions of RMB in Licheng District, Quanzhou, to build a “Sri Lanka Pavilion” to promote two-way interaction between China and Sri Lanka in the fields of economy, trade, culture, and tourism.

Zheng Jinshan told reporters that what he valued was not only Quanzhou’s unique location advantages and profound historical and cultural heritage, but also the vigorous development of the local area and its efficient and high-quality services.

Since the beginning of this year, in order to better condense the hearts and strengths of overseas Chinese, overseas Chinese affairs departments in many places have carried out various activities, provided considerate services, and encouraged overseas Chinese businessmen to become “partners” for local high-quality development: Guangdong launched the “Overseas Chinese Help Guangdong High Quality Development Action”, put forward 16 measures to comprehensively promote cultural introduction of overseas Chinese, platform joint overseas Chinese, policies to benefit overseas Chinese, economic gathering of overseas Chinese, etc.; Zhejiang and Chongqing joined forces to carry out “connecting land and sea overseas Chinese, seeing you in Zhejiang, Li and Chongqing” – Zhejiang and Chongqing Overseas Chinese Business, economic and trade exchange activities, building a bridge between Zhejiang overseas Chinese businessmen and Chongqing…

“While we are doing a good job of serving overseas Chinese, we also pay attention to giving full play to our resource advantages and promoting the introduction of overseas Chinese. Various economic parks in Shanghai are places where overseas Chinese enterprises and businessmen gather. Some of the park operators themselves are overseas Chinese businessmen, such as Qishi Industrial Park. Recently, we organized a group of experts from the overseas Chinese community to visit the park, talked with some of the leaders of specialized and new overseas Chinese enterprises about industrial innovation, and encouraged the leaders of the park to continue to create a good environment and support the cultivation of more small and medium-sized enterprises. Innovate overseas Chinese enterprises.” Qi Qisheng said that the Shanghai Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese will also actively cooperate with overseas Chinese organizations at all levels, overseas Chinese associations, industrial parks and overseas Chinese enterprises to build an exchange and cooperation platform, promote the construction of new overseas Chinese innovation and innovation bases, and promote the development of industrial parks and overseas Chinese enterprises. Enterprise mutual learning and cooperation.

Using overseas Chinese as a bridge to expand the “circle of friends”

“I intend to build the ‘Sri Lanka Pavilion’ into a ‘model room’, and then invite overseas Chinese businessmen from Vietnam, the Philippines, Madagascar and other countries to return to Quanzhou to invest and build similar venues to drive economic and trade between China and more countries Exchanges.” When Zheng Jinshan returned to Sri Lanka in early March, the first thing he did was to contact a number of overseas Chinese chambers of commerce in important node countries of the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” to introduce to them the current bright prospects of China’s economic development and encourage them to return to China together Expand your business.

Shi Gongjie also has a new plan: “Through the introduction of the Overseas Chinese Federation of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, some European overseas Chinese businessmen and I have a deeper understanding of Guangxi’s development environment. Everyone is very interested in ‘organizing a group’ to return to China and ‘digging gold’. At present, compared with As other major economies in the world, the strength and vitality of China‘s economy can be seen with the naked eye, and our overseas Chinese businessmen hope to catch up with the wave of China‘s economic recovery.” Shi Gongjie said that in April, at the invitation of the Federation of Overseas Chinese in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, he We will go to Guangxi for investigation with many overseas Chinese businessmen from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and other countries.

Using overseas Chinese as a bridge, the “circle of friends” will become bigger and bigger. Local overseas Chinese affairs departments give full play to the advantages of overseas Chinese resources, not only actively “bringing in”, but also actively “going out”, making the road of development wider and wider.

“Shanghai is one of the cities with the most ‘Chinese time-honored brands’ brands in China, among which the Huangpu District has the most ‘Chinese time-honored brands’ brands. In recent years, Huangpu District has vigorously promoted the ‘going overseas’ of time-honored brands. Our Overseas Chinese Federation is actively connecting with overseas Chinese business resources, It is hoped that the ‘China time-honored brand’ can use overseas Chinese strength to enter the overseas market better and faster.” Quansheng said.

Quanzhou enterprises are also making full use of “overseas Chinese” in the process of exploring overseas markets. Taking Nan’an District as an example, with the help of 16 overseas business association platforms including Indonesia, the local area promotes the construction of Nan’an Youpin’s overseas distribution network and overseas exhibition and sales center, hires overseas Chinese as representatives of overseas markets, organizes special promotions, leads teams to go out to match supply and demand, etc. Economic and trade promotion activities help enterprises to better expand overseas markets and grab orders.

Chen Jieying introduced that this year, while maintaining the resources of traditional overseas Chinese affairs, Guangxi will strengthen its friendship with new overseas Chinese. By visiting Chinese business enterprises and carrying out activities such as “Chinese businessmen’s trip to Bagui”, Guangxi will improve its ability to serve overseas Chinese and help high-level open development . At the same time, the Guangxi Overseas Chinese Federation will promote the 20th World Guangxi Friendship Conference to be held in Macau, undertake the third Exchange and Cooperation Conference of Overseas Chinese Businessmen and Leaders, and guide overseas Guizhou overseas Chinese associations to carry out the “Guangxi March 3rd Township Voice Broadcasting Global” activity , to strengthen contacts with people from overseas science and technology and business circles.

