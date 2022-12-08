[The Epoch Times, December 7, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) On December 6, the CCP held a memorial service for former party leader Jiang Zemin. More than a dozen Chinese and foreign students in the United States went to the CCP Consulate in Los Angeles to beat gongs and drums to celebrate Jiang Zemin’s death.

On December 7th, Jie Lijian, executive director of the Youth Department of the China Democracy Party National Joint Headquarters, told the Epoch Times reporter that on the afternoon of the 6th Western time, diplomats from the CCP Consulate in Los Angeles held a memorial meeting to mourn the butcher Jiang Zemin. More than a dozen of them, Chinese and foreign students, came outside the consulate to beat gongs and drums, and set off firecrackers to celebrate the “Jiang Toad” going to hell.

The video and pictures provided by Jie Lijian showed that more than a dozen Chinese gathered on the side of the road in front of the CCP Consulate in Los Angeles, holding a huge banner, which read: “The CCP tyrant Jiang Zemin will go to hell. He has committed heinous crimes and will be stigmatized forever. He will be liquidated.”

They beat gongs and drums at the scene and shouted: “Today is a good day! Why is it a good day? Jiang Toad is dead! Celebrate Jiang Toad’s going to hell.” “Give me freedom or give me death.” perish, the communist bandits will go to hell, where they will be hacked into pieces.”

Then they shouted again: “Jiang Toad has three representatives. The first representative: the crime of fascist genocide; the second representative: selling the country, committing the crime of losing power and humiliating the country; the third representative: opening up China‘s moral decline, corrupt governance, and the world‘s first greedy innovation On behalf of… to liquidate all crimes, to avenge the people, to avenge the people…”

The CCP media announced on November 30 that Jiang Zemin had died in Shanghai. On December 5, Jiang’s body was cremated. On the morning of December 6, Jiang’s memorial service was held in the Great Hall of Beijing.

According to news from Minghui.com on December 4, a reader wrote that Jiang Zemin died in mid-November. The Jiang faction negotiated conditions with Xi Jinping. One of the conditions was that Jiang Zemin was accused by Falun Gong and dissidents at home and abroad. The international community and the country have convicted him, and hope that the current regime will grant him a pardon.

On July 20, 1999, Jiang Zemin launched a brutal suppression of the Falun Gong group, which believes in the universal values ​​of “Truthfulness, Compassion, and Forbearance.”

On May 21, 2004, WOIPFG issued a circular on “Tracing Jiang Zemin, the Chief Criminal of the Crimes of Genocide, Torture, and Against Humanity.” Jiang Zemin has been charged in the United States with genocide, torture and crimes against humanity.

Since then, Falun Gong practitioners have successively filed lawsuits against Jiang Zemin in Switzerland, Belgium, Australia, Spain, Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, the International Tribunal in The Hague, and the United Nations.

Since 2015, more than 210,000 Chinese Falun Gong practitioners have mailed criminal complaints against Jiang Zemin to the CCP’s Supreme Court and Supreme Procuratorate. The practitioners suing Jiang include government officials, military officers, senior judges, first-level police inspectors, university professors, and attending doctors. , aerospace experts, engineers, business people and other mainstream elites from all walks of life.

Falun Gong practitioners’ righteous act of “suing Jiang” has received response from people all over the world. As of July 13, 2022, nearly 4 million people around the world have signed criminal reports against Jiang Zemin.

In addition to the persecution of Falun Gong, the “Global Alliance for Public Trial of Jiang Zemin” listed Jiang Zemin’s ten crimes: first, betraying the country; second, concealing SARS; third, destroying traditional Chinese morality; The extermination and persecution of the Falun Gong group; the sixth is the peak of corruption; the seventh is the suppression of dissidents; the eighth is the persecution of various religious beliefs; the ninth is the stifling of democracy;

The Epoch Times feature article “Jiang Zemin Is Dead” said, “Jiang Zemin has brought disaster to the country and the people, and has committed heinous crimes against the Chinese people, the Chinese nation, and the world. Jiang Zemin is a national sinner and a historical sinner. His crimes must be judged and liquidated by history.”

Responsible editor: Fang Ming