





Promote the joint construction of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future and make Chinese contributions to global development

——Overseas Chinese in Indonesia eagerly look forward to President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Bali Summit

Xinhua News Agency reporter Yu Qianliang and Zheng Shibo

President Xi Jinping will attend the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia from November 14 to 17. During his stay in Indonesia, President Xi Jinping will hold formal talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. This is the second meeting between the two heads of state after Joko Widodo’s visit to China in July this year.

Overseas Chinese in Indonesia said that they are looking forward to President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Bali Summit, and look forward to President Xi Jinping’s visit to deepen pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields, and to promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries to produce more fruits and better benefit the two countries. China and the two peoples, injecting positive energy into regional and global development.

Eagerly looking forward to the arrival of President Xi Jinping

“We are delighted that President Xi Jinping attended the G20 Bali Summit. Indonesia and China are both countries with large populations and developing countries. The practical cooperation between the two countries has been further promoted and has broad prospects.” President of Indonesian Chinese Chamber of Commerce Zhang Jinxiong said.

In 2013, Li Zhuohui, the editor-in-chief of Indonesia’s “New Daily”, listened to President Xi Jinping’s speech in the Indonesian Parliament, which left a deep impression on him to this day. He said that Indonesian Chinese-language media are highly concerned about President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Leaders’ Summit, and are looking forward to the voice of China promoting global development.

Wu Jinbin, chairman of the Indonesian Zhejiang General Chamber of Commerce, said that the news of President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Summit was “swiped” in the social media circle of overseas Chinese in Indonesia. This visit made the overseas Chinese in Indonesia feel warm and encouraged.

Cai Changjie, executive chairman of the Jakarta Chinese Education Coordination Agency in Indonesia, said that President Xi Jinping came to Indonesia after the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “This makes us Indonesian Chinese feel excited. We are eagerly looking forward to the arrival of President Xi Jinping.”

Lin Wanxiang, a member of the Women’s Department of the Indonesian Anxi Association, said that overseas Chinese in Indonesia believe that the arrival of President Xi Jinping will further promote the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” between the two countries.

Injecting new impetus into the joint building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future

China and Indonesia are both major developing countries and representatives of emerging economies, with extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation. In July this year, Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited China. The two heads of state jointly established the grand vision of building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future. Overseas Chinese in Indonesia believe that the arrival of President Xi Jinping will surely promote the continuous development of China-Indonesia relations.

Zhang Jinxiong said: “In the past 10 years, the cooperation between Indonesia and China has become increasingly close. The ‘Belt and Road’ project represented by the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway has successfully brought China‘s high-speed railway technology, China‘s engineering model, and China‘s international project cooperation model to overseas, becoming the A benchmark sample of Chinese technology and service exports. At the same time, it also allows us all to experience and feel the charm of Chinese technology and Chinese speed. We overseas Chinese are also excited and proud. Over the past 10 years, more and more young Indonesian students have gone to China Studying abroad for further study, the friendship forged between Indonesian young people and Chinese young people will better promote the common development of the two countries in the future.”

Wu Jinbin said that President Xi Jinping’s visit to Indonesia will further enhance the friendly relations between the two countries, benefit the two peoples, and provide more opportunities for Chinese-funded enterprises and Chinese entrepreneurs in Indonesia to deeply participate in the “Belt and Road” cooperation.

In recent years, the cooperation between Indonesia and China in the field of people-to-people and cultural exchanges has gained momentum, and the Chinese language fever is on the rise in Indonesia. In Cai Changjie’s view, the arrival of President Xi Jinping will deepen the people-to-people and cultural cooperation between the two countries and promote more Indonesians to fall in love with Chinese language and Chinese culture. “We will give full play to our unique advantage of being familiar with the languages ​​and cultures of the two countries, tell the Chinese story to our Indonesian friends, and contribute to the building of friendship between the two countries.”

As a senior Indonesian media person, Li Zhuohui believes that the heads of state of China and Indonesia established the general direction of jointly building a China-Indonesia community with a shared future in July this year. The arrival of President Xi Jinping will inject new impetus into the joint building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future, promote the integration of the “Belt and Road” and ASEAN development strategies, and further enhance the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership of peace, security, prosperity and sustainable development.

Contributing Chinese solutions to global development

At present, the evolution of the century-old situation is accelerating, the epidemic has repeatedly delayed in the century, the world economy has experienced a downturn, and the cause of global development is facing challenges. Overseas Chinese in Indonesia believe that President Xi Jinping’s attendance at this year’s G20 Summit will promote consensus building and practical cooperation with China‘s plan, and work with all parties to promote strong, sustainable, inclusive and balanced growth of the world economy.

“President Xi Jinping’s attendance at the G20 Leaders Summit is a strong support for Indonesia.” Zhang Jinxiong said that Indonesia, as the presidency of the G20 this year, has held several meetings on issues such as climate change and world economic recovery. discussed. President Xi Jinping’s attendance at this summit is to send a positive signal to the world together with Indonesia – adhere to openness and cooperation, and the world‘s major economies work together to achieve “common recovery and strong recovery”!

Wu Jinbin pointed out that due to historical reasons, developing countries face many challenges on the road to economic and social development. China is the representative of emerging market countries and developing countries, and I hope that China can put forward more initiatives and measures at this summit to boost South-South cooperation and achieve global mutual benefit and common development.

After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, China actively provided new crown vaccines and anti-epidemic materials to the world to help many countries fight the epidemic. In this regard, Lin Wanxiang said that China has actively put forward the concept of promoting the improvement of global governance, so that people in developing countries can share development opportunities with China. “We look forward to China making more and greater contributions to improving global governance at this year’s G20 summit.”

(Xinhua News Agency, Bali, Indonesia, November 12)



