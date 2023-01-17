(Original title: Focus of Overseas Financial Media: The US Treasury Secretary warned that the debt ceiling will be reached this Thursday. Biden will deliver a State of the Union address on February 7.)

Financial Associated Press, January 16th, last Friday and the weekend just past, overseas markets focused on the US economic dynamics and company dynamics. On the U.S. economy, the U.S. Treasury Secretary warned that the debt ceiling will be reached on Thursday, and the Treasury Department will deploy “special measures”; the Federal Reserve said that the funds handed over to the Treasury Department last year were greatly reduced due to rising interest payments. In terms of company dynamics, Credit Suisse plans to cut more than 10% of its European investment bank staff this year; 3B Home Furnishing’s Buybuy Baby business, which is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, welcomes buyers. In addition, Biden accepted the invitation of US House Speaker McCarthy to deliver a State of the Union address on February 7.

Fox Business: U.S. Treasury Secretary warns that the debt ceiling will be reached this Thursday and the Treasury Department will deploy “extraordinary measures”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned on Friday that the U.S. will hit its debt ceiling on Thursday and the government may not be able to pay its bills as early as June unless Congress acts quickly.

Yellen said the Treasury Department would begin deploying so-called “extraordinary measures” to prevent a U.S. default. The emergency measures should at least give Congress until early June to raise or suspend the country’s current $31.4 trillion borrowing limit, she added.

Yellen said: “Failure to fulfill the government’s obligations will cause irreparable damage to the U.S. economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability. I urge Congress to act quickly to protect America’s credibility.”

According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB), possible “extraordinary measures” from the Treasury Department include a range of items such as halting contributions to certain government pension funds, suspending state and local government serial securities and refraining from managing exchange rates. Borrow from funds set aside for volatility.

Reuters: Fed says handed over to Treasury fell sharply last year as interest payments mount

The Fed said the amount turned over to the Treasury last year was far lower than the previous year because of rising interest payments related to efforts to fight inflation.

Net income was initially estimated at $58.4 billion last year and $107.9 billion in 2021, the Fed said.

The Fed pointed out that it began recording deferred assets in September last year to calculate book losses, and the loss at the end of the year was $18.8 billion.

The Fed said weekly revenue transfers to the Treasury through September totaled about $76 billion, adding that interest payments jumped to $102.4 billion last year from $5.7 billion in 2021.

Bloomberg: Credit Suisse plans to cut European investment bank staff by more than 10% this year

Credit Suisse is considering cutting more than 10 percent of its staff at the European Investment Bank this year, following hundreds of layoffs in London and Zurich last month, the media reported, citing sources.

The financially troubled bank has been cutting jobs across divisions after announcing plans last year to cut up to 9,000 jobs globally by 2025. The bank is likely to announce its second consecutive annual loss next month.

A wave of layoffs has hit the investment banking world as a recession looms and revenues plummet. Goldman Sachs , Morgan Stanley and Barclays have all cut jobs or announced plans to do so in the coming months.

Wall Street Journal: 3B Home Furnishing’s Buybuy Baby business, which is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection, welcomes buyers

A spinoff of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. could unleash one of the company’s strongest businesses, the Buybuy Baby chain of stores that sell strollers, cribs and other baby gear.

Bed Bath, which is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, has been in discussions with private equity firm Sycamore Partners and another suitor to sell the baby products chain as part of a bankruptcy reorganization, according to sources.

While sales at both chains are shrinking, the smaller baby products business is doing better than the home goods chain. Bed Bath & Beyond is still opening new Buybuy Baby stores despite closing 150 namesake stores and taking action to conserve cash. As of February 2022, the company had about 770 Bed Bath & Beyond stores and about 130 Buybuy Baby stores.

The Buybuy Baby business has attracted more interest than the core Bed Bath & Beyond business, and some discussions with potential acquirers have focused on keeping the Buybuy Baby storefronts intact while identifying another growth path for Bed Bath & Beyond, the sources said. . It’s unclear how the latter might be.

Associated Press: Biden accepted the invitation of House Speaker McCarthy to deliver a State of the Union address on February 7

At the invitation of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, US President Biden will deliver a speech in Congress on February 7.

Speaker of the House of Representatives McCarthy stated in the invitation letter to Biden that he formally invited Biden to attend a joint meeting of Congress on February 7 and deliver a speech, “A new year (the United States) ushers in a new Congress… The American people sent us to Washington, to propose a new direction for this country, to find common ground, and to debate the priorities they care about.”

White House press secretary Karina Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted the invitation and looked forward to delivering a speech.

It is reported that this will be the second time that President Biden will deliver a State of the Union address, and it will also be the first time that Biden has delivered a speech to a “divided Congress” after the Republicans control the House of Representatives.

Currently, Biden is seeking common interests with the Republican Party and trying to avoid a debt default. According to US media, this speech will provide Biden with an opportunity to emphasize key priorities and agenda items.

WSJ: Turkey may have to wait months for Sweden and Finland to join NATO

Turkey’s government is unlikely to seek parliamentary approval for Turkey’s support for Sweden and Finland to join NATO before Turkey’s national elections later this year, a senior aide to Turkish President Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan’s spokesman and de facto national security adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, told reporters in Istanbul that the Turkish government was unlikely to seek a vote in parliament given Turkey’s public opinion. There is broad public support for Erdogan’s hard line against Sweden and Finland over their relations with Kurdish separatists.

He said: “The opposition will raise all kinds of issues and we cannot risk our political capital in the next three or four months when the general election is coming up.”

Erdogan’s ruling party has an outright majority in parliament, but neither the president nor his Justice and Development Party are safe for re-election this year as Turkey’s economy struggles. Turkey’s largest opposition party joined Erdogan in strongly condemning Sweden, especially over allowing so-called Kurdish separatists into the country.

Kalin said elections were likely to be held in May, slightly ahead of the constitutionally mandated June deadline.