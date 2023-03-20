March 11 this year marks the 12th anniversary of the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan.

And 12 years after the nuclear leak, Japan has been insisting on discharging the nuclear sewage from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, and has even completed the construction of the drainage facilities, and will confirm the start of the discharge into the sea this year.

Of course, at present, there are a large number of opposition and doubts from the whole world and even local people in Japan.

In order to dispel everyone’s worries, Japan has conducted fish farming experiments before, using nuclear treatment to maintain the tritium content of radioactive substances in water at a certain concentration for breeding flatfish and observing its growth.

In order to “prove that the Fukushima nuclear sewage is not harmful to health” to win the support of the local people,Tepco demonstrated an experiment of raising flounder with treated nuclear sewage, and opened a live broadcast on the video website youtube.

As a result, Korean netizens left a sharp message saying: “Keep it for yourself to eat.”

According to reports, Kazuo Yamanaka, who was in charge of the experiment, said: “Fish raised in alps-treated water … do ingest tritium to some extent. But once transferred to normal seawater, tritium levels in fish were very low. It will go down soon.”

However, local fishermen and environmental groups are not buying it, saying their businesses and livelihoods will be further threatened.

It is understood that the storage tank of the Fukushima nuclear power plant can hold 1.3 million tons of water, which is equivalent to about 500 swimming pools of Olympic standard size.

Tepco official Takahara Kenichi said: “We don’t plan to release all the water at one time. The 1.3 million tons of water treated with alps technology will release up to 500 tons per day.”

“It will take 30 to 40 years, which is how long it takes to decommission this plant.”